RSS

German Requiem

kettlemmorainesymphony.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. the Kettle Moraine Symphony Orchestra and the Moraine Chorus will perform Johannes Brahms’ German Requiem at Holy Hill Basilica under the direction of retiring Music Director Paul Thorsgaard. more

May 10, 2016 3:05 PM Classical Music

10593105_798804220140777_4057826042785235948_n.jpg.jpe

“Dowland in Dublin: An Evening of Lute Songs in an Irish Pub,” which opens the 28th season of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now ensemble, breathes new life into the works of Renaissance composer and musician John Dowland (1563-1626) by strippi... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:27 AM Classical Music

cl3_brahms_requiem.jpg.jpe

Although the link is by no means exclusive, choral music’s association with Christian liturgy is a strong one. Through composers such as Léonin, Pérotin, Giovanni Palestrina, Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, choral music gr... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:24 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

classicalpreview_belcanto.jpg.jpe

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more

May 14, 2013 11:53 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES