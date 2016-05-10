German Requiem
Kettle Moraine Symphony & Chorus
On Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. the Kettle Moraine Symphony Orchestra and the Moraine Chorus will perform Johannes Brahms’ German Requiem at Holy Hill Basilica under the direction of retiring Music Director Paul Thorsgaard. more
May 10, 2016 3:05 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Early Music in Irish Pub Style
“Dowland in Dublin: An Evening of Lute Songs in an Irish Pub,” which opens the 28th season of Milwaukee’s Early Music Now ensemble, breathes new life into the works of Renaissance composer and musician John Dowland (1563-1626) by strippi... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:27 AM Tyler Friedman Classical Music
‘German Requiem’ at the Milwaukee Symphony
Although the link is by no means exclusive, choral music’s association with Christian liturgy is a strong one. Through composers such as Léonin, Pérotin, Giovanni Palestrina, Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel, choral music gr... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:24 AM John Jahn Classical Music 1 Comments
Bel Canto Sings Brahms’ ‘German Requiem’
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) composed one of the great masterpieces of sacred choral music, the “German Requiem,” by astutely, even assiduously, avoiding standard requiem texts and references. Its emotional power was drawn from the deaths... more
May 14, 2013 11:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music