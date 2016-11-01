RSS

German

The Semer record label was a hotbed for Jewish musicians during Nazi rule, but its music has been lost for more than 60 years. But now that music has been reimagined and rerecorded live at Berlin’s Gorki Theater Studio. The spirit of the la... more

Nov 1, 2016 1:35 PM Album Reviews

Downtown will transform into a traditional BavarianOktoberfest celebration Sept. 29 through Oct. 2, activating both sides of theMilwaukee River with beer gardens, music and food. Hofbrau Festzelt at Pere Marquette Park will host a kick .. more

Sep 22, 2016 6:49 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s German heritage comes to the fore as our kickoffto Wisconsin’s Oktoberfest season, GermanFest, returns to the Summerfest grounds from July 29-31. This year’s entertainment includes Grammy nominated musicianand producer Alex.. more

Jul 21, 2016 4:34 PM Sponsored Content

The Big Gig may be over, but there are plenty of incrediblefestivals yet to come this summer in Milwaukee. One such jubilee is German Fest,a family friendly, fun-filled celebration of all things German that takes placeFriday, July 24 (3 p.m.-12.. more

Jul 14, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

Mar 4, 2015 6:23 PM Around MKE

NextAct Theatre’s Next Actors program allows a diverse group of teens to gettogether, write and produce an original theater piece. There really need to bemore programs like this. Theater is a living, breathing thing. Giving those whoare new to.. more

Jul 22, 2014 9:04 AM Theater

Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay St.) actually predates the village of Whitefish Bay. When Pandl’s opened, it stood in an area of resorts and beer gardens—a daytrip for Milwaukee residents who arrived by more

Dec 13, 2012 1:32 PM Dining Preview

Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more

Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Classical Music

Although the Israeli documentary The Flat explores the shadows cast by the Holocaust over survivors, perpetrators and their descendants, it’s also an essay with universal significance on memory... more

Oct 2, 2012 1:36 PM Film Reviews

When Karl Lotharius remodeled an ordinary corner tavern and endowed it with Germanic charm in the late 1970s, Von Trier was born. The bar immediately had a unique sense of atmosphere, with its murals of German scenes, stained-glass windows.... more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

There’s something about Elm Grove in Winter that kind of feels like north eastern Wisconsin. There’s just a little bit more open space than there is in Milwaukee. There’s just a little bit more room between the buildings. Thursday night there wa.. more

Jan 15, 2011 6:19 PM Theater

Fuego (430 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee) is throwing a New Year's party starting at 9pm on December 31, 2010 going until 9am on January 1, 2011. Enjoy FREE Mexican Food all night compliments of Ruben's Catering. There will be an open bar on all dr... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Vincent Presley and Lacey Smith, founding members of Madison’s “weird noisy punk band” Zebras, looked outside the city following the departure of their original drummer and bassist, recruiting members of the Milwaukee band IfIHadAHiFi. more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Do you live in the city of Milwaukee? Did you have flood damage in one of your sleeping spaces? Then the city wants to hear from you. As you know, Gov. Jim Doyle is appealing FEMA’s decision not to provide relief to individual homeowners who .. more

Aug 19, 2010 10:26 PM Daily Dose

For the first time in 30 years, Rep. Annette “Polly” Williams will not be in the running to represent Milwaukee’s North Side. Instead, three Democratic challengers will be on the ballot—Milwaukee County Supervisor Elizabeth Coggs, more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

What should be the criteria for ranking a great symphony orchestra? Recordings? Budget? Technical accomplishment? Famous music director? There are more than two-dozen top-tier symphony orchestras in America with budgets of over $15 million ... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Also, here's a couple of cell phone pics of the band playing while standing on the tables and having dollar bills put in their socks!We always get the rollbraten sandwich, which is spit-roasted pork that's sliced and served with a big pile of frie.. more

Sep 20, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

LOVE that were getting a Cards radio feed all the way up to Rockford, but we can't believe that we are missing this game! more

May 20, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Milwaukee’s cuisine is an edible storybook telling a tale of ourstate’s th,Eat/Drink more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Fora good value during tough times, it is hard to beat the lunch at OldGerman Beer Hall (1009 N. Old World Third St.). This is a charmer of abar loca,Dining Out more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

