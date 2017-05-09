Germans
A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War (Cornell University Press), by Robert Blobaum
The story of Poland’s rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum’s A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War. more
May 9, 2017 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital: March 23, 2017
Based on a Robert Bloch story, The Skull (1965) is a metaphor of compulsion—the desire to acquire at all costs. Peter Cushing is excellent as the morally weak armchair student of evil w,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
‘Fawlty Towers’ on a small stage
Theatre Unchained has had some solid success bringing classic British comedy to its intimate studio stage just south of downtown. Its production of Spamalot was an entertaining success. This weekend Theatre Unchained opens the second Fawlty... more
Oct 10, 2013 2:05 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'The Hunger Angel' Lifts the Silence
For a past writing project I interviewed about two-dozen ex-POWs concerning their experiences in a Chinese-run POW camp in North Korea. When asked what topic or issue most occupied their thoughts and conversation, almost to a man they said ... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
Fresh Food Manifesto
Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more
Mar 23, 2012 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
In Darkness
“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Born of Barley and Hops
Itgoes without saying that Milwaukee has had a long, personal, at timestumultuous, relat Breweries of Wisconsin ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE