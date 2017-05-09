RSS

Germans

aminorapocalypse.jpg.jpe

The story of Poland’s rebirth as an independent nation gets a close examination in Robert Blobaum’s A Minor Apocalypse: Warsaw During the First World War. more

May 9, 2017 2:12 PM Books

homemovies3-23new.jpg.jpe

Based on a Robert Bloch story, The Skull (1965) is a metaphor of compulsion—the desire to acquire at all costs. Peter Cushing is excellent as the morally weak armchair student of evil w,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Mar 21, 2017 4:09 PM Home Movies

Theatre Unchained has had some solid success bringing classic British comedy to its intimate studio stage just south of downtown. Its production of Spamalot was an entertaining success. This weekend Theatre Unchained opens the second Fawlty... more

Oct 10, 2013 2:05 AM Theater

blogimage18399.jpe

For a past writing project I interviewed about two-dozen ex-POWs concerning their experiences in a Chinese-run POW camp in North Korea. When asked what topic or issue most occupied their thoughts and conversation, almost to a man they said ... more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Addicted to convenience and consumption, Americans gorged themselves on the prepackaged, shrink-wrapped products of the supermarket for several generations without giving much thought to the increasingly strange process by which food is produced. .. more

Mar 23, 2012 11:58 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18080.jpe

“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage8079.jpe

Itgoes without saying that Milwaukee has had a long, personal, at timestumultuous, relat Breweries of Wisconsin ,Milwaukee Color more

Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES