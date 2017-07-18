Germantown
Saving Our Democracy: July 20-26, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discrimination.
Jul 18, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Authentic Bavarian Experience at Old Town Beer Hall
After a $75,000 renovation, Germantown's Old Town Inn will reopen Friday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. as Old Town Beer Hall. more
Sep 4, 2015 12:40 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Drop Dead with Imagination Theatre in Germantown
Imagination Theatre of Germantownopens its season this month with the murder-mystery farce DROP DEAD! The premise of the William Van Zandt, Jane Milmore farce is sort of an aborted playwith in a play. A group of actors past their prime look to.. more
Oct 14, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
DOT Releases Terrifying Video of Hwy. 41/45 Multi-Car Pileup
The first major snowfall of the season is always especially dangerous, and because of slick, frozen roads and swift wind gusts, yesterday's was even more disastrous than most. The Journal Sentinel tallied the damage in an article detailing dozens .. more
Dec 9, 2013 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
American Fiesta
In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Auditions Down The Yellow Brick Road To Germantown
Germantown’s Imagination Theatre has been around for a couple of years now. The tiny company recently went from a one show season to a two show season. Next year, the company will be staging the comedy Run For Your Wife in March and The Music .. more
Apr 30, 2010 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gary Tanin
Gary Tanin’s name might not ring a bell with all local rock fans. But as a veteran producer, he’s worked with some of the city’s finest and best-known musicians—including the BoDeans’ Sam Llanas, the Violent Femmes’ Vic more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Packers bandwagon - yes or no?
In a lot of ways, I’m super excited the Packers have the Bears the first week of the season because it will be a very early indication of whether or not this team is for real.After each impressive preseason win it got harder and harder not to j.. more
Sep 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Perry Weber and The DeVilles
The Mitchell Parks Domes continues its concert series tonight with a 6:30 p.m. performance Savage Beauty ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Germantown, Butler and Falls Voters Should Support Brady
Longtime state Rep. Sue Jeskewitz decided not to run for re-election this year,which provides voters in the 24th Assembly District with a rare opportunity to give equal consideration to both candidate,Elections more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 2 Comments