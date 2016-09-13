Gerry Broderick
The Undercover War Against the Parks
Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more
Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Where to Get Great Reubens Around MKE
With St. Patrick's Day looming next week, many people willbe hankering for corned beef. I don't know about you, but I prefer to eat mycorned beef on a sandwich as opposed to straight out of a pot of boiling waterwith a a chunk of cabbage. Lucki.. more
Mar 11, 2016 4:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Abele Administration Asks for More Domes Funding but Offers Few Details about Plans
On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more
Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Chris Abele a No-Show at Listening Session on the Domes’ Future
It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Is the County Executive Simply Ignoring the County Board?
Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more
Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
County Parks Director Apologizes for Keeping Supervisors in the Dark about Kulwicki Park Lease
Well, that was uncomfortable.Milwaukee County ParksDirector John Dargle got an earful in yesterday’s meeting of the Parks, Energyand Environment Committee for his lack of transparency about an in-the-workslease with Greenfield for Kulwicki Pa.. more
Dec 10, 2014 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
County Board Starts Repairing Abele’s Walker-like Budget
Add Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic to the list of people who think Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in Scott Walker’s footsteps. While more
Oct 29, 2014 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Exclusive: Milwaukee County Zoo Food, Catering and Retail Concessions May Be Privatized
With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more
Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Sheldon Lubar’s Next Target: The Democratically Elected MPS Board
Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more
May 21, 2014 2:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele Should Send His Parks Chief for Confirmation
Milwaukee County has been without a permanent parks director since August 2012, when Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele abruptly fired Sue Black without ever giving her more
Sep 5, 2013 5:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Guns in the Parks? Plus Beer?
Jun 14, 2011 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
What can we say about the Milwaukee County Board’s Renaissance Man that hasn’t already been said? Gerry Broderick is a former Milwaukee police officer, high-school teacher, acclaimed artist and small-business owner who has an encyclopedic k... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
News of the Weird
Briton Robert Dee, feeling humiliated at being called the "world's worst tennis pro" by London's Daily Telegraph (and other news organizations), sued the newspaper for libel last year. After taking testimony in February 2010, the judge toss... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Museum of Wisconsin Art Showcases McCormick, Printmakers
Two noteworthy exhibitions presenting memorable artists from all over the state open at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) on July 1. The MWA's intimate One From Wisconsin gallery features exceptional artists working in an array of mediums.... more
Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments