Gerry Broderick

Parks need to be protected from destruction now more than ever from two ugly forces in modern-day politics. more

Sep 13, 2016 4:23 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

With St. Patrick's Day looming next week, many people willbe hankering for corned beef. I don't know about you, but I prefer to eat mycorned beef on a sandwich as opposed to straight out of a pot of boiling waterwith a a chunk of cabbage. Lucki.. more

Mar 11, 2016 4:48 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

On Tuesday, members of the Chris Abele administration asked for an additional $700,000 to make short-term repairs to the Show Dome, with the two additional Mitchell Park Domes to be repaired sometime in the future with more funding that can... more

Mar 8, 2016 5:00 PM News Features

It was standing room only at the Mitchell Park Domes’ greenhouse annex last Wednesday as Milwaukee County residents offered their concerns about the temporarily shuttered local landmark. But there was one obvious no-show who should have bee... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:50 PM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more

Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

Well, that was uncomfortable.Milwaukee County ParksDirector John Dargle got an earful in yesterday’s meeting of the Parks, Energyand Environment Committee for his lack of transparency about an in-the-workslease with Greenfield for Kulwicki Pa.. more

Dec 10, 2014 10:08 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more

Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM News Features 23 Comments

Add Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic to the list of people who think Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in Scott Walker’s footsteps. While more

Oct 29, 2014 12:18 PM Expresso 4 Comments

With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more

Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM News Features 1 Comments

Last Thursday, in a discussion devoted to Milwaukee County government “reforms,” businessman and philanthropist Sheldon Lubar casually dropped a bomb: His next more

May 21, 2014 2:37 AM News Features

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

Milwaukee County has been without a permanent parks director since August 2012, when Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele abruptly fired Sue Black without ever giving her more

Sep 5, 2013 5:06 PM Expresso

Jun 14, 2011 7:11 PM Daily Dose

What can we say about the Milwaukee County Board’s Renaissance Man that hasn’t already been said? Gerry Broderick is a former Milwaukee police officer, high-school teacher, acclaimed artist and small-business owner who has an encyclopedic k... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Briton Robert Dee, feeling humiliated at being called the "world's worst tennis pro" by London's Daily Telegraph (and other news organizations), sued the newspaper for libel last year. After taking testimony in February 2010, the judge toss... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Two noteworthy exhibitions presenting memorable artists from all over the state open at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) on July 1. The MWA's intimate One From Wisconsin gallery features exceptional artists working in an array of mediums.... more

Jun 23, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

