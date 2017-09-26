RSS

Gerrymandering

Photo credit: Brittany Hogan

The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Taking Liberties

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more

Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM News Features 7 Comments

“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 3 Comments

In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM News 1 Comments

Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 7 Comments

Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more

May 17, 2016 4:32 PM News Features 8 Comments

We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more

Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM News Features 43 Comments

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more

May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Taking Liberties

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more

Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Daily Dose

2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more

Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Expresso

Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more

Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Expresso

A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more

Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Taking Liberties

State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more

Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM News Features

Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more

Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM News Features

