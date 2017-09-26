Gerrymandering
Wisconsin's Corrupt Political Gerrymandering
The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Federal Judges Order Republicans to Draw a New Legislative Map
“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more
Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Is the Wisconsin Legislature Legitimate?
“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Send Democrats to the State Assembly
The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
What’s on Your Ballot?
Don’t be surprised when you go to the polls on Nov. 8. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Will Wisconsin Redraw Its Legislative Boundary Map?
Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more
May 17, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Mary Burke Must Be Our Next Governor
We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more
Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 43 Comments
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Wars Within Wars in Divided Wisconsin
Conventional wisdom says Democrats don’t have much chance for success in the statewide legislative elections in November. The great thing about conventional wisdom is it’s so often so more
May 14, 2014 4:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Wisconsin's Place in the Koch Brothers' and Bradley Foundation's Right-Wing Web
The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more
Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Republican Voter Suppression Law Reveals Their Lack of Confidence in Scott Walker as He Ties Mary Burke in New Poll
This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more
Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The World According to Scott Walker
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s new memoir, Unintimidated, is yet the latest example of his attempt to raise his national profile and run for president in 2016. If you know little about Scott more
Dec 26, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Republicans Against Wealth
A funny thing happened after Mary Burke, a moving force behind one of Wisconsin’s most successful homegrown, international companies, announced her candidacy for the Democratic more
Oct 16, 2013 1:23 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republican Leaders Won’t Allow a Hearing on Redistricting Reform
State Sen. Mary Lazich (R-New Berlin) and state Rep. Tyler August (R-Lake Geneva), both Republicans, are refusing to schedule a public hearing on a bipartisan bill that would take politics more
Sep 19, 2013 12:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Voter Suppression Bills Target Early Voters, Seniors and the Disabled
Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more
Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
