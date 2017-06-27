Gestapo
Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany (Oxford University Press), by Guenter Lewy
Harmful and Undesirable: Book Censorship in Nazi Germany by Guenter Lewy goes beyond the infamy of book burnings and examines how the regime's censorship system operated. Lewy finds squabbling and overlapping jurisdictions vying for control
Oct 4, 2016 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Books
Heinrich Himmler (Oxford University Press), by Peter Longerich
Mild-mannered Heinrich Himmler wasn't the architect of the Holocaust and other acts of mass murder by the Nazi Germans, but he was the principal engineer and chief operating officer of a terror machine. Peter Longerich's massively detailed
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books