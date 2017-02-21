Get Down
Film Clips 2.23
Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
This Week on The Disclaimer: This Sheriff Clarke Situation is Getting Scary
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donal.. more
Jan 26, 2017 8:33 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Dancers Get Risky in DanceLAB’s ‘Get it Out There’
Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more
Jan 23, 2017 11:17 AM John Schneider Dance
The Shepherd's 2017 New Year's Eve Guide
Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more
Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge Music Feature 1 Comments
The Get Down Celebrates the Women of Funk
Nov 8, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Fundraising for a LION IN WINTER
The Lion In Winter is a bit of a strange beast. As it focusses on King Henry II of England, it feels a lot like a Shakespearian historical drama. Having been been written less than 100 years ago for an original production that was staged in .. more
Sep 24, 2016 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Parade of New Performers ‘Get It Out There’
The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:17 PM John Schneider Dance
Established Choreographers and Emerging Artists ‘Get It Out There’
Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide
Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee’s 2015 New Year’s Eve Guide
We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 5 Comments
The Get Down Will Return to Turner Hall for New Year's Eve
Milwaukee doesn't let go of its New Year's Eve traditions easily—just ask the Harlem Globetrotters or Jim Gaffigan—so this news shouldn't surprise anybody: The Get Down will return for another Dec. 31 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The NYE installme.. more
Sep 16, 2014 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Film Clips: July 30
In order to retain its PG-13 rating, this biopic omits and/or glosses over parts of singer James Brown’s history. Starring Chadwick Boseman as Brown, the film documents the singer’s impoverished childhood and subsequent rise to fame. Along ... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Milwaukee Soul Veterans Brothers By Choice Regroup
“We never really just broke up,” says Clarence McGee of Brothers By Choice, the Milwaukee R&B vocal group known in soul circles for their handful of collectible ’70s singles running a wide gamut of the era’s more
May 21, 2014 1:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
Big Time Rush @ The Riverside Theater
On the surface, there is nothing particularly striking or obnoxious about Big Time Rush, a four-member boy band initially assembled by the Nickelodeon network for a children’s television series.,Concert Reviews more
Aug 12, 2013 12:51 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Technicolor Teeth w/ Energy Gown and Carbonleak @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more
Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Get Down
Milwaukee's popular retro soul and funk party The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet, where DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell and Opiated Black spin some of the rarest 45s from the '60s and '70s. For New Year's Eve last year, the crew mo more
Dec 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Getting There From Here
Questions of place and identity must be on the minds of Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart as they prepare to leave Milwaukee for grad school in California after nine years with Wild Space Dance Company. Thoughts of journeys and change must al... more
Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Get Down
Turner Hall Ballroom is hosting a big dance party on New Year's Eve, starting at 9pm. With Real Soul and Funk music on original 45rpm's all night. Enjoy a complimentary buffet and $3 PBR Tall Boys. Admission is $10.,New Year's Eve Guide 201... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Get Down
Spinning some of the rarest funk and soul 45s from the ’60s and ’70s, The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet with its twice-monthly dance parties. For the holiday, the Get Down will turn the Turner Hall Ballroom into one of the city’s more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Holiday Party
It's time for the Monkey Bar Holiday Party, join them on Sunday, December 19 from 6pm until close for 1/2 price drinks and a free buffet. Taco and Ashley serving until 9pm, then Wilbur, Rufio and Mathias will be there from 9 until close. Sa... more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE