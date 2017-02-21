RSS

Get Down

Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more

Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Film Clips

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly topic tackle with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we try to make some of the many (many, many, many) odd stories surrounding Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. Like Donal.. more

Jan 26, 2017 8:33 PM On Music

Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more

Jan 23, 2017 11:17 AM Dance

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more

Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Nov 8, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

The Lion In Winter is a bit of a strange beast. As it focusses on King Henry II of England, it feels a lot like a Shakespearian historical drama. Having been been written less than 100 years ago for an original production that was staged in .. more

Sep 24, 2016 1:00 PM Theater

The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:17 PM Dance

Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM Dance

Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Music Feature

We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Music Feature 5 Comments

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee doesn't let go of its New Year's Eve traditions easily—just ask the Harlem Globetrotters or Jim Gaffigan—so this news shouldn't surprise anybody: The Get Down will return for another Dec. 31 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The NYE installme.. more

Sep 16, 2014 12:00 PM On Music

In order to retain its PG-13 rating, this biopic omits and/or glosses over parts of singer James Brown’s history. Starring Chadwick Boseman as Brown, the film documents the singer’s impoverished childhood and subsequent rise to fame. Along ... more

Jul 30, 2014 12:51 AM Film Clips

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

“We never really just broke up,” says Clarence McGee of Brothers By Choice, the Milwaukee R&B vocal group known in soul circles for their handful of collectible ’70s singles running a wide gamut of the era’s more

May 21, 2014 1:30 AM Music Feature

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

On the surface, there is nothing particularly striking or obnoxious about Big Time Rush, a four-member boy band initially assembled by the Nickelodeon network for a children’s television series.,Concert Reviews more

Aug 12, 2013 12:51 AM Concert Reviews

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee's popular retro soul and funk party The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet, where DJs Andy Noble, Brent Goodsell and Opiated Black spin some of the rarest 45s from the '60s and '70s. For New Year's Eve last year, the crew mo more

Dec 31, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Questions of place and identity must be on the minds of Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart as they prepare to leave Milwaukee for grad school in California after nine years with Wild Space Dance Company. Thoughts of journeys and change must al... more

Apr 18, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Turner Hall Ballroom is hosting a big dance party on New Year's Eve, starting at 9pm. With Real Soul and Funk music on original 45rpm's all night. Enjoy a complimentary buffet and $3 PBR Tall Boys. Admission is $10.,New Year's Eve Guide 201... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Spinning some of the rarest funk and soul 45s from the ’60s and ’70s, The Get Down regularly packs Mad Planet with its twice-monthly dance parties. For the holiday, the Get Down will turn the Turner Hall Ballroom into one of the city’s more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's time for the Monkey Bar Holiday Party, join them on Sunday, December 19 from 6pm until close for 1/2 price drinks and a free buffet. Taco and Ashley serving until 9pm, then Wilbur, Rufio and Mathias will be there from 9 until close. Sa... more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

