Stream GGOOLDD's Wonderfully Woozy New Single, "Excelsior Springs"
It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more
Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vinyl Theatre, Dead Horses Take Home Top Awards at 37th Annual WAMIs
If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more
Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 13-19, 2017
Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Soul Low, GGOOLLDD and Lex Allen Take Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more
Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
See Who Survives GGOOLLDD's Gory "Undercovers" Video
Ahead their headlining show this Friday at Turner Hall Ballroom with Har Mar Superstar, GGOOLLDD have shared a new music video. Billed as a short film, the "Undercovers" video from director Savannah Ziemann finds Milwaukee's most glamorous electro.. more
Nov 28, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Blondie w/ GGOOLLDD @ PrideFest
Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more
Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Gloss Records Spotlights Its Diverse Roster with Gloss Weekend
Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more
May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Blondie Will Headline PrideFest
Milwaukee's PrideFest is one of the nation's more entertainment-minded LGBT festivals, and it has a long history of booking prestigious headliners. This year it can add another one to the books: pop/New Wave/punk icons Blondie will headline the fi.. more
Mar 14, 2016 2:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
GGOOLLDD w/ Canopies and Rio Turbo @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD proved they have the substance to back up their glitz with a highly hyped sold-out show Saturday night. more
Jan 11, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 7-13
A new year brings with it some exciting punk shows and a big headlining concert from Milwaukee electo-pop heroes GGOOOLLDD. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Phox, Field Report and GGOOLLDD Earn Top Honors at the WAMI Awards
Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s Gloss Records Grows From a Whim
Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Pablove 6 @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more
Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more
Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
GGOOLLDD Offer a Better Kind of Synth-Pop on Their Debut EP, "$TANDARD$"
Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more
Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee