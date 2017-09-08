RSS

Photo Credit: Kelly Bolter

It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more

Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM On Music

If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more

Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM On Music

Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Soul Low

Last night's Radio Milwaukee Music Awards nearly doubled as a showcase for the Milwaukee label Gloss Records, with performances from four of its acts—NO/NO, Soul Low, D'Amato and GGOOLLDD—in addition to a fiery, confrontational set from Milwaukee.. more

Dec 2, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

Ahead their headlining show this Friday at Turner Hall Ballroom with Har Mar Superstar, GGOOLLDD have shared a new music video. Billed as a short film, the "Undercovers" video from director Savannah Ziemann finds Milwaukee's most glamorous electro.. more

Nov 28, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

facebook.com/blondie

Blondie kept the party going with covers of Prince, The Beastie Boys and The Misfits Sunday night. more

Jun 13, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more

May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Local Music

Blondie

Milwaukee's PrideFest is one of the nation's more entertainment-minded LGBT festivals, and it has a long history of booking prestigious headliners. This year it can add another one to the books: pop/New Wave/punk icons Blondie will headline the fi.. more

Mar 14, 2016 2:45 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD proved they have the substance to back up their glitz with a highly hyped sold-out show Saturday night. more

Jan 11, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo by CJ Foeckler

A new year brings with it some exciting punk shows and a big headlining concert from Milwaukee electo-pop heroes GGOOOLLDD. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Apr 20, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Courtesy of Gloss Records

Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Local Music

Benjamin Wick

For its sixth year, Milwaukee’s annual Pablove benefit concert embraced cover bands with a twist. more

Jan 19, 2015 12:05 PM Concert Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM On Music

Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more

Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more

Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more

Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

