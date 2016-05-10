Ghost Tour
Magical Comedy Slumber with Danceworks and Chant Claire Chamber Choir
It’s a clever idea. Let’s say Sleeping Beauty’s enchanted slumber was a bit more intermittent. What could be worse than entering a magical, indefinite slumber? Periodically waking-up from it would be vastly worse. Jason Powell explores the ide.. more
May 10, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
By “Invitation Only
Whenthe father of current North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, decidedto upgrade his country’s film industry, he decided to recruit the best. But ratherthan place an ad in the trade papers or invite prospects for .. more
May 6, 2016 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Doherty Sisters Cabaret
Marcee Doherty-Elst and Kelly Doherty are very busy people. Recently they wrapped-up a very satisfying production of Bachelorette at the Alchemist Theatre. The show was produced for Doherty-Elst’s Theater RED. This coming month, the two talent.. more
Apr 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gothic Milwaukee's Ghost Stories
Want to hear about the ghostly altar boy that haunts St. John's? What about phantom bodies washing ashore on Bradford Beach? And is Frederick Pabst's spirit ignoring the smoking ban, puffing on an ethereal cigar in his beloved theater? more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
The Subdudes
On their second Katrina-anniversary-timed album in four years, last year’s Flower Petals , New Orleans’ R&B-tinged roots-rockers The Subdudes continue to explore a water-themed, working-class-sympathetic, minimal-pop take on their more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Prestige Atlantic Impulse
Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee