Ghostface
Today in Wu-Tang Clan News...
* Ghostface gets his grown man on in "The Wizard of Poetry," the first official track from his R&B album. Let the debate over Auto-Tune reheat... starting... now! * An incomplete and overstuffed (but apparently more or less legit) tracklist for .. more
Jul 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New songs from Ghostface, Method Man and Redman
A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Blueberry Nights
Throughout the weekend the UWM Union Theater will be hosting free screenings of three film In the Mood for Love ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Yaffa)
Whenwe reviewed Yaffa (106 W. Wells St.) in January, the Mediterraneanrestaurant was only open for dinner. Now that summer has arrived,weekday lunches have returned. Yaffa’s outdoor deck, located directlyon the RiverWalk, provides a pleasant lunc... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments