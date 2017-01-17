RSS

Ghosts

Mostly staying low in the mix, the shimmers and squalls of manipulated feedback coursing throughout Tyne Darling’s These Ghosts act like an ongoing commentary on the forlorn tableaux sung by someone who could claim victory in a Tom Petty im... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:57 PM Album Reviews

Tyne Darling’s Tommy Vollman gives his published short stories a second life on his hopeful, if lonesome, latest album. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:38 PM Local Music

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference is back for anotheryear, beginning Friday, October 14 and ending on Sunday, October 16. Friday’s lineup includes a VIP dinner party at Mitchell ParkPavilion on the Lagoon, the Cedarburg Ghost and Dark H.. more

Aug 8, 2016 7:43 PM Around MKE

Windfall Theatre’s staging of the Henrik Ibsen classic, Ghosts, is as much about its conflicts as the emptiness between them. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:04 PM Theater

Windfall Theater, FB

Windfall Theatre chases a challenging gravity at the beginning of this season as it presents Henrik Ibsen’s weighty family drama, Ghosts. Carol Zippel is resolute as Mrs. Alving, a family matr,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:23 PM Theater

As awful as things can seem at times, it’s occasionally refreshing to see how far we’ve come as a society. When it was originally presented in the late 19th century, Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts was scandalous. The story concerns a woman who buil.. more

Sep 19, 2015 11:00 PM Theater

For the sixth year in a row, area musicians with a shared love of Neil Young’s songbook are gathering at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on a bill to raise money for the Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7. Performers include The more

Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's a time for athletic dreams in Wisconsin. Fans expect big things from the Packers, and this weekend the Wisconsin Badgers open their football season amid lots of buzz from national media. Meanwhile at Miller Park, a new statue honors Bu... more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Ghosts, the third album from the young Minneapolis band One For The Team, is part break-up record, loaded with all the recriminations that term connotes, and part escapist fantasy about befriending a ghost. It’s a bittersweet pairing: Having a spi.. more

Jul 13, 2010 2:14 PM On Music

Insurgent Theatre took its recent production on the road punk-style, performing Paint the Paint the Town ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Stop me if you've heard this one before...The Packers dominate a game, both in points and possession, fail to score all the points they should, have a fourth quarter lead and fail to bring home a victory. I believe yesterday was the sixth loss of .. more

Dec 15, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Ever wonder whether the Pabst Theater is haunted? Tonight may be your chance to find out—well, sort of. It depends on whether you think medium clairvoyant Lisa Williams is the real deal or not. A Joh,Today in Milwaukee more

May 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bill Dixon toldme that "politics ain't bean bags" and he was correct, but evenpolitics has some rules. The Clintons have always operated as if therules don't apply to them--especially when running behind. Lookat Florida and Michi.. more

Feb 14, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

The Marquette Golden Eagles take on rivals the University of South Florida Bulls tonight a Operation:Mindcrime ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

THE ORPHANAGE • Belen Rueda • Fernando Cayo • Geraldine Chaplin Directed by Labyrinth) ,Film more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

