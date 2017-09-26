RSS

Giacomo Puccini

aegateway_rent_c.widea.jpg

“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” makes a welcome stop at Milwaukee’s Marcus Center Oct. 3-8; key members of Rent’s original creative team have reunited for this national tour. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s season opener, Madama Butterfly, seemed something of a mixed bag at first. The first act lacked luster, but act two came as a revelation with standout performances from Alyson Cambridge in the title role, and Mark Wal... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera Company presents Giacomo Puccini’s leviathan, Madama Butterfly Oct. 16 and 18 at Uihlein Hall. Alyson Cambridge stars as Cio-Cio-San. more

Oct 6, 2015 5:35 PM A&E Feature

classicalreview_skylight_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Tosca, once notoriously called “that shabby little shocker” by an author/critic, is an opera about passion and murder. I wish there had been more passion in the performance I saw at Skylight Music Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Too often t... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:03 PM Classical Music

classical happening- florentine opera website.jpg.jpe

The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more

Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM Classical Music

laboheme.jpg.jpe

Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more

May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Classical Music

a_e.jpg.jpe

Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more

May 7, 2014 12:24 AM A&E Feature

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

A diva and a sharp knife prove a deadly combination in Tosca, which opened Madison Opera’s season this past weekend. But Giacomo Puccini’s perennial potboiler of love, death and political intrigue may have never sounded this good more

Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES