'Rent' Twenty Years On
“Rent 20th Anniversary Tour” makes a welcome stop at Milwaukee’s Marcus Center Oct. 3-8; key members of Rent’s original creative team have reunited for this national tour. more
Early Music Now’s Latin Fiesta
The lively Boston-based ensemble Rumbarroco gave a rousing concert Saturday evening at the Zelazo Center at UW-Milwaukee, part of the Early Music Now series. Titled “Fiesta: A Hispanic Heritage Celebration,” the program featured music in... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:37 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Powerful, Moving ‘Madama Butterfly’
The Florentine Opera’s season opener, Madama Butterfly, seemed something of a mixed bag at first. The first act lacked luster, but act two came as a revelation with standout performances from Alyson Cambridge in the title role, and Mark Wal... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:34 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
‘Madama Butterfly’ Returns to Milwaukee
The Florentine Opera Company presents Giacomo Puccini’s leviathan, Madama Butterfly Oct. 16 and 18 at Uihlein Hall. Alyson Cambridge stars as Cio-Cio-San. more
Oct 6, 2015 5:35 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
An Unflattering ‘Tosca’
Tosca, once notoriously called “that shabby little shocker” by an author/critic, is an opera about passion and murder. I wish there had been more passion in the performance I saw at Skylight Music Theatre on Sunday afternoon. Too often t... more
Sep 29, 2015 8:03 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happening: Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera kicks off its summer season with an outdoor fundraiser called “Pasta & Puccini,” featuring standards from the mellifluous operas of Giacomo Puccini and sure-to-please favorites along with drinks and dinner al fresco. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:23 PM John Jahn Classical Music
The Glamorous Sound of 'La Bohème'
Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème is probably the world’s favorite opera, about romance within a group of impoverished young artists in Paris and the intrusion of tragic fatal illness. The music is so appealing and sympathetic that it will connec... more
May 15, 2014 12:54 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
'La Bohème'
Within a 10-year span, Giacomo Puccini composed three of the most popular operas ever written, Madama Butterfly, Tosca and the even more captivating La Bohème more
May 7, 2014 12:24 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Madison Opera’s ‘Tosca’: A fine performance of a ‘shabby little shocker’
A diva and a sharp knife prove a deadly combination in Tosca, which opened Madison Opera’s season this past weekend. But Giacomo Puccini’s perennial potboiler of love, death and political intrigue may have never sounded this good more
Nov 6, 2013 12:50 AM Michael Muckian Classical Music