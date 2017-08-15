Giannis Antetokounmpo
Why the Bucks Need to Win a Playoff Series This Season
This is the year the Bucks need to win a playoff series and prove they are not just a playoff team, but a second round playoff team that's getting better each season.
Aug 15, 2017 10:16 AM Alexander Juneau Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Loyalty and DNA
How Giannis Antetokounmpo's wholesome tweet salvaged Bucks' fans dissipating sanity over a holiday weekend.
Jul 31, 2017 2:56 PM Matthew Contaldi Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Weigh Their Draft Options
Brian Doyle previews all of the options the Milwaukee Bucks have leading up to this Thursday's NBA Draft.
Jun 19, 2017 1:11 PM Brian Boyle Milwaukee Bucks
Major Opportunity Brewing for Bucks after 1-1 Split in Toronto
The NBA Playoffs are in full swing and they have officially made their way to Milwaukee, where the Bucks will host the Toronto Raptors for game three tonight followed by game four on Saturday afternoon.
Apr 20, 2017 2:17 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Playoff Preview: Is it Time to Fear The Deer?
The Milwaukee Bucks 2017 playoff campaign starts today. What are their chances of a victory?
Apr 15, 2017 8:09 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Multiple Award Possibilities for Playoff Bound Bucks
It's almost time to hand out season awards and with that comes predictions. Here's how some Bucks factor in.
Apr 12, 2017 5:26 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Surging Bucks Look to Regroup with Three Games Remaining
The Milwaukee Bucks, now 40-39, were arguably the hottest team in all of basketball with a 14-3 record from March 3rd through the 31st. They became the first team in franchise history since 1971 to wi,Milwaukee Bucks
Apr 7, 2017 8:50 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Hungry Bucks Finding Identity In Time for Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a playoff run.
Mar 24, 2017 3:24 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
It’s Time for the Bucks to Make Their Move
When you look at the recipe for success in the NBA it comes down to three things, and those three things haven't been consistent in the now 29-33 Milwaukee Bucks this season.
Mar 8, 2017 3:00 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Finding Ways to Cope Without Parker as Giannis Soaks in All-Star Weekend
With Khris Middleton back, Jabari Parker out and Giannis Antetokounmpo coming off of a stellar All-Star Weekend, what is the future of the Bucks' season?
Feb 22, 2017 3:40 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks at the Break: Fighting for Deer Life
The loss of young cornerstone Jabari Parker due to knee injury has severely diminished the Milwaukee Bucks' chance to make the NBA playoffs for yet another year.
Feb 14, 2017 4:16 PM Frank Clines Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Weathering Storm Till Middleton Returns
A week before the season even began, the Bucks suffered heartbreaking news that their sharpshooter and leading scorer from last season at 18.2 points per game would be sidelined for at least six months due to a torn hamstring. It looks like...
Jan 30, 2017 11:15 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Podcast Highlights Milwaukee’s Most Interesting Characters
Off the Cuff interview with Richie Burke, founder and CEO of local digital marketing agency GoGeddit, after the launch of The GoGedders, a podcast featuring Burke interviewing prominent local entrepreneurs and community leaders.
Jan 24, 2017 2:07 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
The Bucks Midseason Report Card: Giannis Continues to Take Charge
As the Bucks gear up for the second half of the season, it's time to hand out the midseason report card.
Jan 20, 2017 5:04 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Malcolm Brogdon is a Rookie Beyond His Years
While all of this year's attention is on the Greek Greak, Malcolm Brogdon is quietly in the running for the NBA's rookie of the year.
Jan 13, 2017 4:41 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Star Milwaukee Deserves
The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we've seen before. For a guy who didn't even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on...
Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Turns 22, Gets a Visit From a Future Hall of Famer and Continues to Take the League by Storm
Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the league by storm, and having just turned 22 on Tuesday, this is only the beginning.
Dec 8, 2016 4:45 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Head to Brooklyn After Taking Down the Champs
In a night to remember at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks not only beat LeBron James and the defending NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers, but did it in convincing fashion. Tonight they take on the...
Dec 1, 2016 2:48 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks Must Find Balance and Consistency
Jesse Hardacre examines what the Bucks need to do to get back on track, and looks ahead to tonight's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
Nov 19, 2016 1:46 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
From Prospect to Star: The Rise of the Greek Freak
In just a few short years, Giannis Antetokounmpo's has gone from Milwaukee Bucks prospect to NBA rising star.
Nov 10, 2016 2:40 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks