Giant Spider Productions stages an enjoyably wacky comedy of tragedy as it presents the North American Premiere of Death Ship 666! more

Nov 17, 2015 10:36 PM Theater

Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of  a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more

Oct 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Later-on this month, Giant Spider Productions, LLC hosts a staged reading of Death Ship 666! The screwball Titanic parody welcomes all who are (possibly morbidly) interested. It’s a chance to hear what is being billed as a “brand new to America x9.. more

May 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

UPDATE: Giant Spider Productions has announced that the Bloomin' Talent Event at ComedySportz has been canceled. Here's the announcement:Due to unforeseen circumstances and scheduling conflicts, we unfortunately must announce that The Bloomin’ Tal.. more

Mar 3, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

Spread the Nudes: Christian Rock. Heathen Show. / via Facebook

Some time ago, I saw the touring production of Altar Boyz when it rolled through town. I liked the spirit of the show, which satirized Christian rock by way of a troubled boy band, but I felt it played the satire a little safe all too often. It ma.. more

Dec 29, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

I love to dress up. (Can you tell?) I mean, who doesn’t like putting on a jazzy outfit now and then? Whether you like to don a sequin gown or snazzy suit; a ten-gallon more

Oct 21, 2014 9:57 PM Hear Me Out

My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more

Oct 15, 2014 6:48 PM Theater

Following a better than expected series against the formidable St. Louis Cardinals that saw closer Trevor Hoffman earn his historic 600th save, the Milwaukee Brewers begin a fresh series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with more

Sep 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As Neon Indian, 21-year-old Alan Palomo makes lo-fi, danceable songs that are essentially Daft Punk tunes played over an 8-bit video game console. They click and pop, smothered in reverb, drowned in noise and washed in keyboards... more

Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which ends its run today, promises both the more

Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

