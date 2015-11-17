Giant Spider Productions
A Titanic Parody at Alchemist Theatre
Giant Spider Productions stages an enjoyably wacky comedy of tragedy as it presents the North American Premiere of Death Ship 666! more
Nov 17, 2015
Titanic Musical Comedy Looking For Funding
Giant Spider Productions is looking to stage a production of a popular musical comedy inspired by the sinking of the Titanic and one of the most successful motion pictures of all time. Death Ship 666 appears to be a fun, little show. It debut.. more
Oct 27, 2015
Pre-Arranging the Deck Chairs: A Table Reading of a Titanic Parody at Alchemist
Later-on this month, Giant Spider Productions, LLC hosts a staged reading of Death Ship 666! The screwball Titanic parody welcomes all who are (possibly morbidly) interested. It’s a chance to hear what is being billed as a “brand new to America x9.. more
May 12, 2015
Giant Spider Productions Gets Nautical
UPDATE: Giant Spider Productions has announced that the Bloomin' Talent Event at ComedySportz has been canceled. Here's the announcement:Due to unforeseen circumstances and scheduling conflicts, we unfortunately must announce that The Bloomin’ Tal.. more
Mar 3, 2015
Spread the Nudes at the UC in February
Some time ago, I saw the touring production of Altar Boyz when it rolled through town. I liked the spirit of the show, which satirized Christian rock by way of a troubled boy band, but I felt it played the satire a little safe all too often. It ma.. more
Dec 29, 2014
Dressed to Thrill
I love to dress up. (Can you tell?) I mean, who doesn’t like putting on a jazzy outfit now and then? Whether you like to don a sequin gown or snazzy suit; a ten-gallon more
Oct 21, 2014
Theatre Gigante Updates ‘Othello’
My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more
Oct 15, 2014
