Giants
Packers 2012: Redeem Team?
Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Is Bochy the new LaRussa?
Last year former Cardinals manager Tony LaRussa complained about everything from the Miller Park roof to the ribbon board and now he's got a comrade in arms.Giants manager Bruce Bochy blamed his team's first-inning errors on the bright sun that c.. more
May 24, 2012 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Bunk Bed Brothers
In Matt Goldman and Pat Hazell’s light comedy Bunk Bed Brothers, two baby-boomer brothers return to their childhood home to spend the night in the bedroom they used to share. The substance of their childhood has been largely preserved, as t... more
Oct 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Q&A With Actor Michael Gotch
Michael Gotch is one of a relatively small group of new actors who has made an ongoing impression from a series of disparate roles on high-end stages in Milwaukee over the course of the past several years. While there is nothing outwardly dazzling.. more
Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
No No-No for CC
Committee dashes CC's no-no hopes MLB review upholds official scorer's ruling on infield hit By Adam McCalvy / MLB.comMILWAUKEE -- After further review, the ruling on the field stands.Major League Baseball's scoring review committee conven.. more
Sep 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewers vs. Giants
Forecasts call for a warm, sunny day, which should make tailgating at Miller Park particu Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Opening Day at Miller Park!!
Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jack and cheer on your favorite racing sausage: It&rsqu Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee