The Gift
The Velvet Underground: White Light/White Heat (45th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (Polydor)
Few bands make a career-defining record the second time at bat. Then again, the Velvet Underground was no ordinary band. By the time they recorded White Light/White Heat (in two days, no less) it was clear this was not the Summer of Love. H... more
Dec 29, 2013 11:54 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Memories' Gift To You
Okay . . . I understand there are probably a great many people wishing to go to Fort Atkinson for Dinner Theatre this holiday season. It doesn't exactly appeal to me, but I can understand the appeal of going west and enjoying a bit of live mus.. more
Dec 10, 2010 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Memories Looking For Actors
Memories Dinner Theatre of Port Washington sent out a press release recently announcing auditions for the first two shows of its five-show season. Which includes a vintage comedy and a premiere production of a family-based holiday show. Here’s a .. more
Aug 31, 2010 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alchemist Open Improv
The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ahh, the spoils of victory
The editor of the WSJ accidently reminds us of the tragedy of losing the Cap Times if the new approach fails. We must help keep the Cap Times going on the Internet. WSJis a daily paper that took no position on the outrageous Supreme C.. more
Apr 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Gift
The African-American Children’s Theater stages a production of “The Gift&rdqu The Source ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee