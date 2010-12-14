Gifts
A Compilation of Gift Ideas
Dec 14, 2010 7:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Bob Dylan Approximately
Another book on Bob Dylan? Clinton Heylin could justify Revolution in the Air: The Songs o Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan 1957-1973 ,Books more
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Covering the Basics
Physical Thiscategory covers the elemental necessities. Minus these, you’d bepushi I Do! I Do! ,Cover Story more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE 2 Comments
Defending the Caveman
Sorry fans of the short-lived ABC sitcom “Cavemen,” the touring production of Defending the Caveman ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Few Words From Acacia's Shadowlands
Judging from commercial success and ongoing support from establishedl iterary critics, British Author/theologian C.S. Lewis is destined to be one of hundred or so best reemmbered novelists of the 20th century. Having met with considerable success .. more
May 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Real Slap in the Face
A teacher at Yamata ElementarySchool in Yokohama, Japan, was disciplined in January follo The New York Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Leftyville USA
Now there is further evidence that some terrifying epidemic of Leftycoccus is spreading th God Grew Tired of Us ,Taking Liberties more
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
More on the Women's Hockey Team
I posted that 7 Badgers were named to the US Women’s Olympic Hockey Team, but I never got around to posting the names. Hilary Knight, Meghan Duggan, Jessie Vetter, Erika Lawler, Jinelle Zaugg-Siergiej, Molly Engstrom, and Kerry Weiland will all be.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports