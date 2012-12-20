RSS

Gigi

Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more

Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Theater

A young girl trains to be a courtesan in France at the turn of the 20th century. She falls in love and gets married. A thoroughly unremarkable story—it's probably the type of thing that happened quite a lot back then. There's more

Dec 13, 2012 4:02 PM Theater

blogimage3327.jpe

After a long run producing hit musicals, MGM ran out of magic in the 1960s and squandered Gigi ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES