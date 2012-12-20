RSS
Gigi
Thank Heavens for Off the Wall
Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more
Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Coming of Age on the Small Stage
A young girl trains to be a courtesan in France at the turn of the 20th century. She falls in love and gets married. A thoroughly unremarkable story—it's probably the type of thing that happened quite a lot back then. There's more
Dec 13, 2012 4:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Gigi
After a long run producing hit musicals, MGM ran out of magic in the 1960s and squandered Gigi ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!