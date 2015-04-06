Gil Scott-Heron
10 Terribly Sad Albums to Hear Before You Die
This list was inspired by one posted on aVillage Voice blog last year. While perusing that list, I was struck by howtired all the choices seemed. Sure, a lot of their picks are really pretty sad (JoyDivision, Elliott Smith, Billie Holiday), but.. more
Apr 6, 2015 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 3 Comments
Martin Scorsese’s Best?
King of Comedy was always my favoriteMartin Scorsese film and watching the new Blu-ray release reminds me of why.The story is rooted in its time yet oddly prophetic, the characters arestriking and the cast is remarkably out.. more
Apr 29, 2014 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Chill On the Hill w/ electri-violet
After more than a decade of playing together, vocalist Carole Ferrara and guitarist John Plankenhorn have honed a thoughtful blend of blues, jazz and soft pop. Last year their group electri-violet released a self-titled debut album more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gil Scott-Heron
Chicago-born, Tennessee-raised, New York-schooled Gil Scott-Heron has made a career out of a decades-long fusion between poetry, literature, spoken-word jazz, old soul, slick R&B and a kind of precursory hip-hop. Simply, the man is an amalg... more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews