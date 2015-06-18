Gilbert Brown
Brain Brawn & Body Host Health and Wellness Summit
Jun 18, 2015 4:57 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Waukesha Shines With Red Hot ‘Art Crawl’
A recent issue of Money Magazine ranked Waukesha No. 50 on a list of the 100 “Best Small Cities to Live.” Waukesha’s downtown area overflows with vibrant art galleries and special exhibits to enjoy along with the summer weather—one more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Revisiting Ned's Atomic Dustbin
A decade later the Internet would begin to rob music of its monetary value, but in the early ’90s, music was expensive, and I couldn’t afford much of it. A compact disc might cost $12 or $13, which was a lot of lot of cash for an 11 year old, so .. more
Nov 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Revisiting The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight has caught up with Titanic’s record box office ticket sales and is one of the most talked about films in years. It’s the biggest moviegoing phenomenon of 2008, larger even than Sex and the City. Heath Ledger was a rising actor.. more
Sep 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Future According to Joe Strummer
Joe Strummer thought he could change the world through his songs. He was half right. His songs changed many people living on Earth even if the world continued on its fearful trajectory. Strummer’s sneering voice was the sharp edge of the mos.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bonecrushers vs. Saginaw Sting
Milwaukee’s troubled indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, continues its rocky debut season tonight with a 7:30 p.m. showdown against the Saginaw Sting at the U.S. Cellular Arena. So far the team i,Today in Milwaukee more
May 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bonecrushers vs. Raptors
“HERE TO STAY!” the Milwaukee Bonecrushers’ Web site defiantly declares, but the team has often seemed as unlikely to make it through its inaugural season as Hillary Clinton is to make it,Today in Milwaukee more
May 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Miami Valley Silverbacks
“HERE TO STAY!” Milwaukee’s indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, def Albatross: How We Failed To Save The Lone Star State With The Power Of Rock And Roll ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bonecrushers vs. Phantoms
Milwaukee’s hungry indoor football team, the Bonecrushers take on the Flint Phantom literal ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Muskegon Thunder
Ever wonder what Gilbert Brown, Packer fan favorite (and spokesman for Burger King’ Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Chicago Slaughter
Ever wonder what Gilbert Brown, Packer fan favorite (and spokesman for Burger King’ The Shape of Things To Come ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee