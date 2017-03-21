Gilbert And Sullivan
Florentine Opera Stages a Rousing 'Don Giovanni'
The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more
Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
The Mikado for Adult Children with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
It’s about doomed love, capital punishment, and bureaucracy. And it’s a comedy. Blindingly bright colors clash against the darkness as love mingles with the impending threat of death in musical comedy that feels very, very big on a very small stag.. more
Mar 19, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’
The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more
May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Steve Spice Theater
Skylight Closes Season with Pro-Woman ‘Pirates of Penzance’
Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more
May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Delightful ‘Mikado’
Even those who are not enamored of Gilbert and Sullivan’s brand of Anglophile musical theater may find Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s new production of The Mikado a complete delight from beginning to end. more
Mar 23, 2015 9:55 AM Steve Spice Theater
The Charming Satire of ‘The Mikado’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado in a non-traditional setting. more
Mar 10, 2015 9:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Milwaukee Opera Theatre's 'Iolanthe' Trades Pomp for Circumstance
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) completes its season with an exciting new production of Gilbert and Sullivan's 1882 comic operetta Iolanthe. Presented in partnership with Carroll University, Iolanthe marks MOT's first foray into the world... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Vox Populi: A packed house attended the New Year’s Eve musical theater revue at the Vox Box, featuring Status by composer Brian Myers in addition to selections directed and produced by Vox Box founder Lisa Golda. Myers’ show is a finalist i... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Shipboard at the Skylight
Big, professional productions of old Gilbert and Sullivan musicals can chisel themselves into the stage like stale museum pieces. A good G&S production is a delicate balance between sophisticated socio-political satire, song, dance and pure fu.. more
Nov 22, 2010 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Evening In The Afterlife With The Skylight
With a prolific history spanning 25 years and a great many works of musical theatre, W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan have their place in theatre history firmly established. Countless productions of The Pirates of Panzance, The H.M.S. Pinafore an.. more
May 31, 2010 2:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
