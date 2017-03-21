RSS

Gilbert And Sullivan

The Florentine Opera’s production of Don Giovanni was a rousing tribute to one of Mozart’s most sophisticated operas. Creative staging intrigued the audience from the outset as mummified maidens c,Classical Music and Dance more

Mar 21, 2017 2:02 PM Classical Music

It’s about doomed love, capital punishment, and bureaucracy. And it’s a comedy. Blindingly bright colors clash against the darkness as love mingles with the impending threat of death in musical comedy that feels very, very big on a very small stag.. more

Mar 19, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more

May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Returning to Skylight Music Theatre for the ninth time is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most beloved comedic operettas, The Pirates of Penzance, with this particular staging having a pro-woman fo,Theater more

May 10, 2016 4:35 PM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Even those who are not enamored of Gilbert and Sullivan’s brand of Anglophile musical theater may find Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s new production of The Mikado a complete delight from beginning to end. more

Mar 23, 2015 9:55 AM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado in a non-traditional setting. more

Mar 10, 2015 9:09 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) completes its season with an exciting new production of Gilbert and Sullivan's 1882 comic operetta Iolanthe. Presented in partnership with Carroll University, Iolanthe marks MOT's first foray into the world... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Vox Populi: A packed house attended the New Year’s Eve musical theater revue at the Vox Box, featuring Status by composer Brian Myers in addition to selections directed and produced by Vox Box founder Lisa Golda. Myers’ show is a finalist i... more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Big, professional productions of old Gilbert and Sullivan musicals can chisel themselves into the stage like stale museum pieces. A good G&S production is a delicate balance between sophisticated socio-political satire, song, dance and pure fu.. more

Nov 22, 2010 10:09 AM Theater

With a prolific history spanning 25 years and a great many works of musical theatre, W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan have their place in theatre history firmly established. Countless productions of The Pirates of Panzance, The H.M.S. Pinafore an.. more

May 31, 2010 2:32 PM Theater

