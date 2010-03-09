RSS

Ginger

blogimage5015.jpe

Summerfest announced this morning its first round of side stage headliners for 2010, a typically eclectic mix of returning staples and a few acts new to the festival. The acts are listed below by date:June 24:Sheryl CrowColbie CaillatJune 25.. more

Mar 9, 2010 6:01 PM On Music

Dining_Motor.jpg.jpe

2008 was another busy year for the local restaurant industry. The most noteworthy accomplishment occurred when chef Adam Siegel won the James Beard Foundation's award for Best Chef in the Midwest, ,Dining Out more

Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage4549.jpe

The localrestaurant Barossa, named after the Australian wine region of the samename, quietly closed its doors several months ago. With that clo,Dining Out more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

blogimage4549.jpe

In advance of their $10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom later that evening, the Exclusive Company on 1669 N. Farwell Avenue will host a free performance from The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel on Wednesday, Nov. 18.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES