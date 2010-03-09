Ginger
Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow and The Hold Steady Among Summerfest Headliners
Summerfest announced this morning its first round of side stage headliners for 2010, a typically eclectic mix of returning staples and a few acts new to the festival. The acts are listed below by date:June 24:Sheryl CrowColbie CaillatJune 25.. more
Mar 9, 2010 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Very Good Year
2008 was another busy year for the local restaurant industry. The most noteworthy accomplishment occurred when chef Adam Siegel won the James Beard Foundation's award for Best Chef in the Midwest, ,Dining Out more
Dec 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Eclectic International
The localrestaurant Barossa, named after the Australian wine region of the samename, quietly closed its doors several months ago. With that clo,Dining Out more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Radio Milwaukee to Broadcast Free Brendan Benson/Cory Chisel Performance
In advance of their $10 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom later that evening, the Exclusive Company on 1669 N. Farwell Avenue will host a free performance from The Raconteurs' Brendan Benson and Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel on Wednesday, Nov. 18.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music