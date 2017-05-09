Gioachino Rossini
An Exhilarating 'Barber of Seville' from Florentine Opera
The Florentine Opera Company took on the classic Barber of Seville with success. more
May 9, 2017 2:41 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Mayhem and Merriment at Florentine Opera’s ‘Barber of Seville’
The creative versatility of the Florentine Opera’s programming is a living testament to opera as a living art form. Opening this season with the world premiere of Robert Aldridge’s Sister Carrie, they will close 2016-2017 with the ever-popu... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:36 PM Steve Spice A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly: March 9, 2017
Milwaukee Musaik’s “Chamber Orchestra Extravaganza" takes place in Schwan Concert Hall of Wisconsin Lutheran College; Bel Canto Chorus and four vocal soloists perform Mendelssohn’s oratorio, Elijah; Waukesha Choral Union and featured sol... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Classical Happening: Fine Arts Quartet
Guest clarinetist Michel Lethiec joins the Fine Arts Quartet for the ensemble’s season finale. Composers included are Gioachino Rossini, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and David Del Tredici. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:25 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Cinderella at the Skylight
“Dying is easy. Comedy is hard.” That often-quoted quip applies as much to opera as to theater, and nothing is harder in operatic comedy than Gioachino Rossini. Not only are there vocal challenges in the bel canto style, but the often re... more
Sep 23, 2014 12:58 AM Rick Walters Classical Music