The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

Poetic, laconic and elliptical, director David Lowery conjures some of the spirit of early Terrence Malick. Set in a dusty Texas town in the early ’70s, the story follows a romantic outlaw with more persistence than good sense (Casey Afflec... more

Jan 5, 2014 10:18 PM Home Movies

Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> Stieg Larsson\'s <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo</em> was a bestseller in Sweden and a cult sensation everywhere else before becoming the first in a trilogy of exciting Swedish films and long before Hollywood announced a remake. Aside fro.. more

Mar 29, 2012 12:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

At least two questions accompany the remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo: Will David Fincher... more

Dec 21, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

A nightmare awakens Lisbeth Salander at the start of The Girl Who Played With Fire. Horrific images from the previous episode of the Swedish trilogy that began with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo—Lisbeth’s rape at the hands of her legal gu... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

The sound of the packing envelope being cut open is as loud and jarring as the breaking of bones. In the opening scene of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, an aging corporate baron, Henrik Vanger, tremblingly opens the package in the lonely ... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger’s deformed Joker... more

Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

