The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
May 19, 2015 3:10 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 6
Poetic, laconic and elliptical, director David Lowery conjures some of the spirit of early Terrence Malick. Set in a dusty Texas town in the early ’70s, the story follows a romantic outlaw with more persistence than good sense (Casey Afflec... more
Jan 5, 2014 10:18 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Not unlike Star Wars two years earlier, Alien (1979) brought something new to science fiction film... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
<p> Stieg Larsson\'s <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo</em> was a bestseller in Sweden and a cult sensation everywhere else before becoming the first in a trilogy of exciting Swedish films and long before Hollywood announced a remake. Aside fro.. more
Mar 29, 2012 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
At least two questions accompany the remake of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo: Will David Fincher... more
Dec 21, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A nightmare awakens Lisbeth Salander at the start of The Girl Who Played With Fire. Horrific images from the previous episode of the Swedish trilogy that began with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo—Lisbeth’s rape at the hands of her legal gu... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The sound of the packing envelope being cut open is as loud and jarring as the breaking of bones. In the opening scene of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, an aging corporate baron, Henrik Vanger, tremblingly opens the package in the lonely ... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they wear T-shirts with Heath Ledger’s deformed Joker... more
Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee