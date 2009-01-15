The Girl In The Frame
CBS Considers John Mayer Variety Show
From the Bad Ideas Department: Giving the least likable man in music his own television show. Time reports that it's close to a done deal. Let's hope that it fares about as well as Rosie O'Donnell's variety show. more
Jan 15, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Girl in the Frame
In Tandem Theatre continues its Midwest premiere of The Girl in the Frame this afternoon The Girl in the Frame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Girl in the Frame
In Tandem Theatre continues its Midwest premiere of The Girl in the Frame tonight at the The Girl in the Frame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Fantasy Figures
Thestory of a perpetually engaged man and woman having an open love affair with a The Girl in the Frame ,Theater more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Girl in the Frame
In Tandem Theatre opens the Midwest premiere of The Girl in the Frame tonight at the Tent The Girl in the Frame ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Embracing Fantasy
In1952, scriptwriter George Axelrod scored a major success with The Seven Year Itc The Seven Year Itch ,Theater more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater