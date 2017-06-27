RSS

Girl Talk

Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more

Jun 27, 2017 10:25 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Here are the featured acts at Summerfest on July 5, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup.   Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:,Summerfest 2017 more

Jun 27, 2017 12:02 AM Summerfest Guide

21 Savage

The truth is expectations are pretty low for rappers touring the club circuit. All they have to do is show up, perform a few songs for a crowd that’s been very much primed to enjoy them, then enjoy a fairly generous paycheck—it’s possible to be in.. more

Jan 10, 2017 6:21 PM On Music

Theyfound the homecoming queen on the beach, her body wrapped in plastic, her lipsturned purple and her hair spilling out like seaweed. The death of Laura Palmerwas the MacGuffin for “Twin Peaks,” a lonely outlier in the .. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

Right now, the 7thCircuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is hearing oralarguments about whether the John Doe investigation into alleged illegalcoordination between Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Club for Growth (andother organizations) .. more

Sep 9, 2014 8:52 PM Expresso 11 Comments

Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga.. more

Aug 18, 2011 1:00 PM On Music

It's becoming less and less likely that RIAA stormtroopers are going to raid a Girl Talk concert, handcuff DJ Gregg Gillis and haul away his laptop as evidence. No doubt, though, Gillis would love if that did happen. As Girl Talk, the mash.... more

Jul 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Provo, Utah, is usually known for Brigham Young football and Mormons, but with the debut album Habits of alt-rock band Neon Trees in 2010, you can add alternative rock to the list. Led by mohawked frontman Tyler Glenn and named after the il... more

Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

This New Year's Eve, The Rave is bringing back GIRL TALK, the show starts at 8pm. The show will also feature Green Velvet, DJ Funk, DJ Rozz, DJ JSlay, DJ Casey Lee, David Boggio, DJ SMALL champion, DJ Skawttie, Mr. Deed,New Year's Eve Guide... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

One unassuming Monday morning last month, Girl Talk posted a free download of his latest record, All Day, only hours after completing it. The record was promoted with little more than a press release and a couple of tweets, but demand for i... more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Girl Talk’s 2006 breakthrough album Night Ripper was like aWhere’s Waldo book for music geeks, an overstuffed treasure hunt loaded withEaster eggs. Girl Talk’s latest album, All Day, released for free downloadyesterday, is more like the large-p.. more

Nov 16, 2010 3:37 PM On Music

There was something amusingly ironic about Tuesday night’s Girl Talk show at Marquette University. Maybe it was the Jesuit university students singing, “I love having sex but I’d rather get some head,” and then returning to their s more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Theintersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels,big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive,just south of the freeway, you’ll find a respite fr,Dining Out more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Who could have guessed that the chords of New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle" ar Odo Sanbra ,CD Reviews more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

The young crowd at Tuesday's Turner Hall Ballroom Girl Talk appearance was beyond energeti The ,Concert Reviews more

Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

I figured I didn’t need Girl Talk to have a good time Tuesday night. The city was already in rare form, as Bay View bars filled to near-capacity in anticipation of a Barack Obama victory celebration (and not to mention in response to the rare off.. more

Nov 6, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

The new Girl Talk album arrived online today, just in time for the summer grilling /cruising/reveling-on-the-front-porch season. Feed The Animals doesn’t deviate from the Night Ripper template—it’s another balls-out, hour-long stream of mashed-up.. more

Jun 19, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Brewers conclude their three-game series against the Florida Marlins with a Albatross: How We Failed To Save The Lone Star State With The Power Of Rock And Roll ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Among thecomposers most well known to classical music lovers are proba Variations de Beethoven ,Classical Music/Dance more

Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

In 1963, a 13-year old girl in a remote English town goes missing, sparking a notorious murder trial. Although her body was never found, her wealthy stepfather was convicted on circumstantial evidence, including a cache of pornographic photos he .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

