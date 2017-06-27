Girl Talk
This Week in Milwaukee: June 29-July 5, 2017
Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Paul Simon and Ludacris give Summerfest attendees plenty of reason to head down to the lake. more
Summerfest Preview: July 5, 2017
Here are the featured acts at Summerfest on July 5, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ Chris Stapleton American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:,Summerfest 2017 more
21 Savage's Milwaukee Show Apparently Left Something to Be Desired
The truth is expectations are pretty low for rappers touring the club circuit. All they have to do is show up, perform a few songs for a crowd that’s been very much primed to enjoy them, then enjoy a fairly generous paycheck—it’s possible to be in.. more
Twin Peaks: The Original Series
Theyfound the homecoming queen on the beach, her body wrapped in plastic, her lipsturned purple and her hair spilling out like seaweed. The death of Laura Palmerwas the MacGuffin for “Twin Peaks,” a lonely outlier in the .. more
Anonymous Right-Wing Attack on DA Chisholm’s Wife Is a New Low
Right now, the 7thCircuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago is hearing oralarguments about whether the John Doe investigation into alleged illegalcoordination between Gov. Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Club for Growth (andother organizations) .. more
Lupe Fiasco and Girl Talk to Headline UWM's PantherFest
Rapper Lupe Fiasco and cross-genre DJ Girl Talk will headline UWM's annual school-year kickoff concert PantherFest on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Marcus Amphitheater. The event will also include a pre-show set from DJ Kid Cut Up, fireworks, carnival ga.. more
Girl Talk
It's becoming less and less likely that RIAA stormtroopers are going to raid a Girl Talk concert, handcuff DJ Gregg Gillis and haul away his laptop as evidence. No doubt, though, Gillis would love if that did happen. As Girl Talk, the mash.... more
This Week in Milwaukee
Provo, Utah, is usually known for Brigham Young football and Mormons, but with the debut album Habits of alt-rock band Neon Trees in 2010, you can add alternative rock to the list. Led by mohawked frontman Tyler Glenn and named after the il... more
GIRL TALK
This New Year's Eve, The Rave is bringing back GIRL TALK, the show starts at 8pm. The show will also feature Green Velvet, DJ Funk, DJ Rozz, DJ JSlay, DJ Casey Lee, David Boggio, DJ SMALL champion, DJ Skawttie, Mr. Deed,New Year's Eve Guide... more
Girl Talk’s Recycled Content
One unassuming Monday morning last month, Girl Talk posted a free download of his latest record, All Day, only hours after completing it. The record was promoted with little more than a press release and a couple of tweets, but demand for i... more
The Problem With Girl Talk's "All Day"
Girl Talk’s 2006 breakthrough album Night Ripper was like aWhere’s Waldo book for music geeks, an overstuffed treasure hunt loaded withEaster eggs. Girl Talk’s latest album, All Day, released for free downloadyesterday, is more like the large-p.. more
Girl Talk @ Marquette University
There was something amusingly ironic about Tuesday night’s Girl Talk show at Marquette University. Maybe it was the Jesuit university students singing, “I love having sex but I’d rather get some head,” and then returning to their s more
Short Orders (Delafield Brewhaus)
Theintersection of I-94 and Highway 83 in Delafield is a maze of motels,big-box stores and strip malls. But if you head east on Hillside Drive,just south of the freeway, you’ll find a respite fr,Dining Out more
Occidental Brothers Dance Band International
Who could have guessed that the chords of New Order's "Bizarre Love Triangle" ar Odo Sanbra ,CD Reviews more
Girl Talk @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The young crowd at Tuesday's Turner Hall Ballroom Girl Talk appearance was beyond energeti The ,Concert Reviews more
Girl Talk's Election-Night Party
I figured I didn’t need Girl Talk to have a good time Tuesday night. The city was already in rare form, as Bay View bars filled to near-capacity in anticipation of a Barack Obama victory celebration (and not to mention in response to the rare off.. more
The Joyous New Girl Talk Album Arrives
The new Girl Talk album arrived online today, just in time for the summer grilling /cruising/reveling-on-the-front-porch season. Feed The Animals doesn’t deviate from the Night Ripper template—it’s another balls-out, hour-long stream of mashed-up.. more
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers conclude their three-game series against the Florida Marlins with a Albatross: How We Failed To Save The Lone Star State With The Power Of Rock And Roll ,Today in Milwaukee more
Champions of Classical Guitar
Among thecomposers most well known to classical music lovers are proba Variations de Beethoven ,Classical Music/Dance more
Place of Execution
In 1963, a 13-year old girl in a remote English town goes missing, sparking a notorious murder trial. Although her body was never found, her wealthy stepfather was convicted on circumstantial evidence, including a cache of pornographic photos he .. more
