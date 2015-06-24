Girlfriend
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more
Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Matthew Sweet Will Revisit "Girlfriend" at Shank Hall
It\'s been more than 20 years since Matthew Sweet, still reeling from his divorce, recorded his third album, <em>Girlfriend</em>, a modest modern-rock hit at the time that has since built up a reputation as one of the best power-pop albums of the .. more
Jun 19, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A World to Experience
With the loosening of immigration laws in the 1960s, the promise of America became available to more people than ever. The years that followed changed the face—and flavor—of the country, even in cities such as Milwaukee. Many of those new i... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Metalocalypse: Dethklok & Mastodon
It may seem strange that Brendon Small would follow up his brightly colored, kid-centric series “Home Movies” with the blood ’n’ guts-filled heavy metal send up “Metalacolypse,” but upon further thought, the progression more
Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee