RSS

Girls Rock Milwaukee

rockthegreen2017.jpg.jpe

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals will headline thefourth Rock the Green sustainability festival, held on September 9 from 2-11p.m. at Reed Street Yards. The band has received gold and platinumcertifications overseas for their eclectic mix.. more

Aug 21, 2017 4:08 PM Around MKE

localmusic_negativepositive_byjohnsturdy.jpg.jpe

“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more

Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Local Music

local coverage.jpg.jpe

Matt Chic/Milwaukee Record

Oct 15, 2015 3:10 PM On Music

onmusic_localcoverage.jpg.jpe

milwaukeerecord.bandcamp.com

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_borgward.jpg.jpe

The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

local_coverage.jpg.jpe

Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM On Music

girls rock milwaukee.jpg.jpe

With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enr.. more

Aug 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

blogimage13787.jpe

On Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Tom Uttech arrives at Tory Folliard Gallery to kick off his eighth solo exhibition there, “Tom Uttech: Boreal Conversations.” The exhibit features the artist’s signature oil and linen canvases. Uttech’s solitar more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage12145.jpe

The Austin-based electro-rock duo Ghostland Observatory enjoyed a watershed 2007. After gracing the stages of Austin City Limits and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, they appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” that fall, and soon release more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11253.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10820.jpe

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES