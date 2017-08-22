RSS

Girls

At first glance, Nick could bemistaken for deeply drugged or depressed as he mumbles inarticulate answers toa therapist’s questions. Soon enough, it’s clear that he’s developmentallydisabled as well as downcast by the prospect o.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

Slide the City,the 1,000 foot slip and slide, will be coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, July 25.The event will have participants sliding down over three football fields worthof slippery vinyl. The fun will start at 10 a.m. when “Super Sliders .. more

Jul 14, 2015 7:29 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Collaborations are so common in hip-hop, and often so short-lived, that it can be difficult to predict which ones will have any real shelf life. A year and a half after releasing their debut EP together, the Milwaukee twosome Dana Coppafeel and SP.. more

Sep 18, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

The Assembly has finally begun voting on the statebudget, which offers an income tax break heavily tilted toward the wealthy,expands vouchers statewide, cuts off more than 80,000 people from BadgerCare,borrows close to $1 billion for freeways a.. more

Jun 19, 2013 5:08 PM Daily Dose

Wow! A band with horns. And a steel guitar. And a Mellotron! And plenty of mood. And an ethereal voice appropriately hidden in the mix. And interesting songs. And guitars that sound like they are on loan from Chris Isaak’s Silvertone at th... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Wit and heart combine seamlessly in The Circle, W. Somerset Maugham’s comedy of manners that opened Saturday at American Players Theatre. A strong emotional streak threads its way through the wry observations and witty bon mots peppering th... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Some Girls may or may not have been the last truly great Rolling Stones albumEmotional Rescue and Tattoo You could also fight it out for that honorbut more importantly, Some Girl was the last Rolling Stones album where the band sounded truly comfo.. more

Aug 3, 2010 3:33 PM On Music

“Fado” is Portuguese for “fate,” but it’s also a musical genre that has been called—with good reason—Portugal’s blues for its lower-caste origins and bittersweet lyrics of hope and misfortune.Ana Moura has more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Pabst Theater Foundation announced today four shows coming to the Pabst Theater or Turner Hall Ballroom this spring, including: * Girls at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, April 11 * Jónsi Birgisson (of Sigur Rós, a band now on i.. more

Feb 2, 2010 6:49 PM On Music

The Good Soldiers ,Books more

Dec 28, 2009 12:00 AM Books

In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more

Feb 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I was more than a little shocked when I found a copy of Emotional Rescue in my turntable last night, since, as best I can recall, I haven’t listened to that record in years. How did it get there? Did I get drunk one night and cue it up? Unlikely. .. more

Dec 23, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

For many politicians and activists, "reality" is a projection of fear, desire and illusion, and nowhere is this truer than in the Middle East. Israeli novelist David Grossman argues that lit,Books more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Books

The LGBT Film/Video Festival continues today with three screenings at the UWM Union Theatr It Is Not the Homosexual Who Is Perverse, But the Society in Which He Lives ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

MANY WERESHOCKED WHEN THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL and Prevention (CDC)reported last What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online www.expre ,Cover Story more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

Theworldin those days was almost empty of humanity; a place of wideopen spaces Homo sapiens. ,Film more

Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

