jesus christ superstar.jpg.jpe

There’sa pretty good chance that anyone familiar with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s JesusChrist, Superstar already knows that there’s a new touring productionof the showing that will be making the national circuit. And there’s a prettygood chance that .. more

May 10, 2014 7:43 AM Theater

blogimage18755.jpe

From the Memoirs of a Non-Enemy Combatant (Viking Adult) is Alex Gilvarry's fictional indictment of Homeland Security's post-9/11 paranoia. The book's hero, Boyet (“Boy”) Hernandez, is a rising star in the gossamer world of haut more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage10259.jpe

Demagogues often prosper under the rules of democracy, intimidating the moderate and preying on the weak-minded. But in a healthy society, such figures cannot cross a final threshold of decency without jeopardizing their own status—and toda... more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

