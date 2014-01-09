RSS

Giveaway

scooter gennett bobblehead milwaukee brewers.jpg.jpe

In a move that either attests to the Milwaukee Brewers' faith in young second baseman Scooter Gennett or, more realistically, speaks volumes about the the dearth of star players on this team right now, the Brewers have announced they will honor Ge.. more

Jan 9, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage9850.jpe

The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more

Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

Landmines are the threat that keeps on threatening. Years and even decades after the end of a conflict, the mines that were sown remain, always underfoot and ready to kill or maim. The documentary Disarm (out now on DVD) concerns the efforts .. more

Mar 20, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3548.jpe

Though he introduced himself as a geeky, skateboarding rapper with an affinity for Japanes The Cool ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Did you miss us at our last stop? Well, come on out to the Milwaukee Public Market infrom 3 to 5 pm (7/30)! The address is 400 N. Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Meet the Shepherd Express Street Team as th,Promotions more

Jul 30, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions

,Promotions more

Jul 23, 2008 12:00 AM Promotions 1 Comments

blogimage1875.jpe

It appears that the String Cheese Incident, once reigning gods of the jam scene, has all Romeo and Juliet ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES