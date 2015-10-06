Any Given Monday
In Tandem’s Dark Comedy, ‘Any Given Monday’
In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more
Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Steve Spice Theater
Barrymore Award-winning ‘Any Given Monday’ at In Tandem Theatre
Bruce Graham’s Any Given Monday comes to In Tandem Theatre, Oct. 2-25. more
Sep 23, 2015 12:39 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
In Tandem’s Season Preview This Monday
In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more
Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Monday Night Quarterbacking
Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Pink Banana Theatre
Lennyis evidently a nice guy. He’s a teacher, a father and a husband. When his wifeleaves him for a guy who builds Walmarts, he’s taken to consoling himself withpizza, beer and Monday Night Football. Since this is a stage comedy by BruceGraham.. more
Sep 7, 2014 9:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
