Any Given Monday

theatrereview_intandem_a_(byryanblomquist.).jpg.jpe

Photo by Ryan Blomquist

In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more

Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Theater

agm-show-image-hi-res.jpg.jpe

In Tandem Theatre

Bruce Graham’s Any Given Monday comes to In Tandem Theatre, Oct. 2-25. more

Sep 23, 2015 12:39 AM Theater

In Tandem Theatre will be hosting a 2015-2016 season preview event this coming Monday, Jun. 29. It’s a free event featuring sneak peeks at snippets from upcoming shows on the season. Perhaps one of the most promising bits on the coming season.. more

Jun 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_pinkbanana.jpg.jpe

Directed by Matt Kemple, Pink Banana Theatre’s Any Given Monday is an intimate little dark comedy staged in their basement black box. The stage is set up like a cozy den. The place is draped in Philadelphia Eagles iconography. After a brief... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:47 PM Theater

any_given-monday.jpg.jpe

Lennyis evidently a nice guy. He’s a teacher, a father and a husband. When his wifeleaves him for a guy who builds Walmarts, he’s taken to consoling himself withpizza, beer and Monday Night Football. Since this is a stage comedy by BruceGraham.. more

Sep 7, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

blogimage11758.jpe

