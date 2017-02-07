RSS
Gladys Knight
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 9-15
A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they scored their signature hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight has had a colorful more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!