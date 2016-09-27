Glass Animals
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Weezer w/ Glass Animals, X Ambassadors and Børns @ The Rave
Alt-rock staples Weezer touched on most of their releases while headlining the first night of FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows. more
Dec 11, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Weezer, Of Monsters and Men and Panic! at the Disco will Headline FM 102.1’s Big Snow Shows
Milwaukee’s concert calendar typically slows down a bit during December, buteach year the local alternative station FM 102.1 uses the holiday season as an excuse to celebrate with two big concerts at the Rave. This year the station is going eve.. more
Oct 5, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee