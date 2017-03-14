RSS

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Theater

This month, The Company of Strangers Theater opens its second show in Milwaukee with a cozy, little staging of The Glass Menagerie in the Underground Collaborative downtown. The Christian theater group looks to stage shows that might not be tradit.. more

Feb 27, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Paul Masterson looks back on the history of Milwaukee’s first non-boarded-up LGBT bar, the M&M Club, and looks forward to a reunion on Sunday, May 8 at noon. more

May 3, 2016 3:16 PM My LGBTQ POV

The Glass Menagerie, In Tandem’s season opener, remains one of the most elusive of Tennessee Williams’ works, lacking the overt neurotic aggressiveness that so more

Oct 1, 2014 3:14 PM Theater

In conjunctionwith their season-opening production of Tennessee William's The Glass Menagerie , In Tandem Theatre will be adding another voice to dialogue surroundingthis classic of the American theatre with a concurrent exhibition in the.. more

Sep 21, 2014 5:52 PM Visual Arts

It’sstrange to think that there was a time in American theater that actuallypredated The Glass Menagerie. Logic says that it was originallystaged in 1945, but it’s been recognized as such a towering classic of Americantheatre that it’s kind of.. more

Sep 1, 2014 10:07 AM Theater

An enormous photo of a smug-looking young man, circa 1930s, looks out at the audience and down on the scene of emotional destruction his past actions have wrought. He is as dominant as the trio of torn souls occupying the stage in Tennessee... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s Serbian community, numbering about 2,500 prior to World War I, gained in population after World War II. Serbian villagers and political refugees found shelter here through fraternal benevolent lodges formed to aid fellow country... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Trocadero has been open since 2001. In that time it has become a destination for wine, cheese plates, brunch and items with a French flair. After recently closing for a brief time to receive updates, Trocadero has reopened.The most obvious ... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 3 Comments

"I think all actors should study silent films," says Alice Wilson, founder of The M.U.T.E.S, "They are a wellspring of useful information about our craft. So many ways to communicate without saying a word!"Wilson's fascination with m more

Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

