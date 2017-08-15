Glendale
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Holidazzle Tree Lighting at Bayshore Town Center
Glendale’s BayshoreTown Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with itsannual Holidazzletree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjo.. more
Nov 21, 2014 9:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Miles Across the Miles
Asthe ‘60s edged toward 1970, Miles Davis toured with a splendid quintet. Henever recorded with them in the studio but the names of his collaborators woulddominate jazz in the coming decade, including Chick Corea, Wayne Shorter, Da.. more
Apr 20, 2013 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Sage Francis and Free Moral Agents w/ B. Dolan
On Sage Francis’ new album Li(f)e , the former slam poet’s fire-and-brimstone raps are virtually unchanged from past records, but the music couldn’t be much different. Francis eschewed his usual hip-hop beats for the record, and more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 14 - May 20
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Your Choice: Judge Brostrom or Judge Lipscomb?
Candidates Ellen Brostrom, apartner at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, and Glendale Municipa Shepherd ,News Features more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Four Democrats Vie for North Shore Assembly Seat
StateRep. Sheldon Wasserman’s decision to run for the state Senate seatcurrentl To read the candidates’ responses in full, go to www.expressmilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Aug 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features