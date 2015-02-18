Glenn Close
Low Down
Written by Amy-Jo Albany from her 2003 memoir, director Jeff Preiss’ Low Down chronicles the adolescent years of Amy-Jo (Elle Fanning) in 1970s Los Angeles, spent between living with her jazz pianist/heroin addict father, Joe Albany (John H... more
Feb 18, 2015 6:10 PM Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Jan. 20
A cast of stars (Adrien Brody, Glenn Close, Uma Thurman) reads passages from writings on Marilyn Monroe and from her own letters, diaries and jottings. Most of what emerges in this impressionistic chronicle of her life is familiar. She love... more
Jan 19, 2014 9:27 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Predicting the 2012 Oscars
The past played a big role in Hollywood last year, and if Oscar nominations are any measure of public opinion, then a lot of us are either unhappy with the world of now or curious about the way things were. Of the nine nominees for Best Pic... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews