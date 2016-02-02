Glenn Grothman
Abele Cut Milwaukee County and Minority Representation on MATC Board
With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Send Democrats to Congress
Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more
Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Pleading for Court Case Dogs
With 4,000+ likes, the Facebook page for Save Milwaukee’s Court Case Dogs is bringing awareness to dozens of dogs in confinement within MADACC’s walls. As the page administrator and founder of Justice Alliance for Court Case Dogs, David Man... more
May 7, 2014 12:56 AM Nastassia Putz Off the Cuff 2 Comments
The Special Privileges of Being Black
Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more
Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republicans Against Democracy
Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more
Mar 19, 2014 5:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republican Voter Suppression Law Reveals Their Lack of Confidence in Scott Walker as He Ties Mary Burke in New Poll
This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more
Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Seven-Day Workweek Is a Slave Driver’s Dream
I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more
Jan 22, 2014 5:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
And God Is A Stoned Woman In The Booth
I have to admit to being less than enthusiastic about's going to see the Renaissance Theaterworks new show. Not that I don't appreciate Renaissance Theaterworks. They do really consistently great work. They're the latest show, however, is The Unde.. more
Jan 20, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Voter Suppression Bills Target Early Voters, Seniors and the Disabled
Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more
Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Republican Senators Grothman and Ellis Fight Hard to do the Right Thing
This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more
May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Hope Tutoring Services Volunteers
Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more
May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sen. Nikiya Harris: ‘It’s Time for New Voices’
The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more
May 14, 2013 6:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Republicans for Choice
It was only a matter of time before Republicans in Wisconsin and across the nation made some halfhearted... more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 13 Comments
Issue of the Week: Helping Working Women Helps Us All
Gov. Scott Walker, the son of a minister who believes his current political troubles are part of “God's plan” for him, spent part of his Good Friday quietly signing four pieces of legislation that show no compassion for Wisconsin women, ... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Finger-scanning Kids
The state’s Wisconsin Shares day care program has been under scrutiny since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel decided to cherry-pick some cases of alleged fraud, sensationalize the claims, and plaster the providers on its front page. In respon... more
Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Badger Men defeat MN State 4-2, advance to WCHA Final Five
After last night's bombarding 7-1 victory, tonight's 4-2 win seemed like a grinder. Yet, aside from a late-game barrage, it felt like the Badgers had control of the entire match. Midway through the final period, the announcers on my broadcast comm.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Issue of the Week: Immigration Cruelty
When Rep. F. Jim Sensenbrennertried to score cheap political points by demonizing undo Uncounted, ,Expresso more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments