RSS

Glenn Grothman

politifact-photos-abelephoto.widea.jpg.jpe

With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM News Features 5 Comments

Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more

Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM News Features

republicans.jpg.jpe

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

offcuff.jpg.jpe

With 4,000+ likes, the Facebook page for Save Milwaukee’s Court Case Dogs is bringing awareness to dozens of dogs in confinement within MADACC’s walls. As the page administrator and founder of Justice Alliance for Court Case Dogs, David Man... more

May 7, 2014 12:56 AM Off the Cuff 2 Comments

affirmative-action-michigan-nsn042414.jpg.jpe

Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more

Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Taking Liberties

takinglibs.jpg.jpe

Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more

Mar 19, 2014 5:23 PM Taking Liberties

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

This morning’s ugly vote to restrict in-person earlyvoting has nothing to do with making election rules uniform across the stateand everything to do with Scott Walker’s vulnerability in the fall. Although Walker has had a comfortable lead over.. more

Mar 12, 2014 4:48 PM Daily Dose

640px-glenn_grothman_2-530x397.jpg.jpe

I have seen the future of employment in Wisconsin that Gov. Scott Walker and legislative Republicans dream about when they nod off to sleep with visions of non-union sugarplums more

Jan 22, 2014 5:39 PM Taking Liberties

I have to admit to being less than enthusiastic about's going to see the Renaissance Theaterworks new show. Not that I don't appreciate Renaissance Theaterworks. They do really consistently great work. They're the latest show, however, is The Unde.. more

Jan 20, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

20500091_bg2.jpg.jpe

Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more

Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM News Features

22258952_bg1.jpg.jpe

This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more

May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Expresso

expresso.jpg.jpe

Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more

May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Expresso

news1.jpg.jpe

The first few months in office are never easy for a young, energetic, idealistic state legislator who’s a member of the minority party and shut out of the majority party’s decision-making process. But despite a “reality check” or more

May 14, 2013 6:16 PM News Features

blogimage18394.jpe

It was only a matter of time before Republicans in Wisconsin and across the nation made some halfhearted... more

Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

blogimage18352.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker, the son of a minister who believes his current political troubles are part of “God's plan” for him, spent part of his Good Friday quietly signing four pieces of legislation that show no compassion for Wisconsin women, ... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 9 Comments

blogimage10077.jpe

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The state’s Wisconsin Shares day care program has been under scrutiny since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel decided to cherry-pick some cases of alleged fraud, sensationalize the claims, and plaster the providers on its front page. In respon... more

Feb 18, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

After last night's bombarding 7-1 victory, tonight's 4-2 win seemed like a grinder. Yet, aside from a late-game barrage, it felt like the Badgers had control of the entire match. Midway through the final period, the announcers on my broadcast comm.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2906.jpe

When Rep. F. Jim Sensenbrennertried to score cheap political points by demonizing undo Uncounted, ,Expresso more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES