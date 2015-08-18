RSS

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

rabbithole.jpg.jpe

Outskirts Theatre Company in Waukesha is staging a late summer production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s acclaimed drama Rabbit Hole. A couple loses a four-year-old son when he is hit by a car driven by a teenager who feels considerable guilt ove.. more

Aug 18, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

blogimage11948.jpe

Big-band leader Glenn Miller died during World War II, but his orchestra never stopped touring, playing swing hits like “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo” and “Moonlight Serenade” for audiences to this day include m more

Aug 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the increasingly rare moments that my grandfather remembers what I do for a living long enough to make conversation about it-I write about music, among other things, I tell him when he asks-he'll pose a follow-up question: "What's your favorite.. more

Aug 25, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3378.jpe

Recognizing that nostalgic music listeners are always “In the Mood” for some swing music, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is still touring steadily today behind old big-band staples like “Chatt,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

La India Canela is a young woman whoplays accordion at supersonic speed, leaving the fast Daughters of the Dust ,CD Reviews more

Mar 31, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES