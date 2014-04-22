Glorioso'S
Ancient Egypt in 101 Questions and Answers (Cornell University Press), by Thomas Schneider
No ancient civilization exerts the same fascination over the popular imagination as Egypt. Perhaps the scale of the monuments they left behind is the reason for the wonder they arouse. Egyptologist Thomas Schneider arranges his easily reada... more
Apr 22, 2014 9:08 PM David Luhrssen Books
For Love and Money: Portraits of Wisconsin Family Businesses (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Carl Corey
Carl Corey’s previous book, Tavern League: Portraits of Wisconsin Bars, documented dozens of smaller neighborhood taps across the state. His format is similar but his focus is wider on For Love and Money. Crisscrossing Wisconsin, Corey take... more
Apr 22, 2014 9:04 PM David Luhrssen Books
Confessions: March 17
I've undergone chemo on and off for years. Every time my hair is starting to fall out I ask unsuspecting people to itch my head as my hands are full. Lots of hair falls out at the first slightest touch more
Mar 17, 2014 5:37 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Garden Smiles: After a rare rainstorm, Lynden Sculpture Garden was blessed by the weather gods for its inaugural Harry & Peg Bradley's Backyard Barbecue. Braise, recently named by Bon Appetit as one of the country's top 50 new restaurants..... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more
Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music