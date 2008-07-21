RSS

Glorytellers

blogimage1307.jpe

It's tough to tell whether she's always this bubbly, but Matador Records songstress Jennifer O'Connor had nothing but kind things to say about Milwaukee after her appearance here last week at the Cactus Club. In a blog post, she writes, "Milwaukee.. more

Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1286.jpe

Jul 15, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1307.jpe

After spending over a decade fronting Karate, a frequently stunning but seldom recognized Real Emotional Trash ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Real Emotional Trash, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES