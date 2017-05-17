Gloss Records
NO/NO Premiere Their Glamorously Gothy "Whatever" Video
It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more
May 17, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soul Low Release a Chipper New Single, Prepare For Gloss Weekend Showcase
Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Fatty Acids Piece Together Another Statement
The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Gloss Records is Having a 50% Off Sale All Month
Our New Year's resolution was to make less Parks and Recreation "Treat yo self" references, but this one makes it hard: The Milwaukee label Gloss Records is having a 50% off clearance sale on everything in its online store all month, through Feb. .. more
Jan 24, 2017 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Soul Low Take on the Suburbs in Their "Be Like You" Video
One of the year's great indie-rock records came late this summer from Milwaukee’s Soul Low, whose sophomore full-length Nosebleeds is packed with twisty meditations onfinding your place in the world in the face of constant judgment and chronican.. more
Sep 30, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Sustain The Wonder on ‘Sound and Light’
And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more
May 31, 2016 6:05 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gloss Records Spotlights Its Diverse Roster with Gloss Weekend
Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more
May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
GGOOLLDD Create Body Music for the Brain on Their "For The Night" EP
“We can do this all night,” GGOLLDD’s Margaret Butler sings over the coy house synths that open her band’s latest EP, and given the context, you can be forgiven for mistaking what she’s singing about. GGOOLLDD’s songs are never just about fucki.. more
Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
(ORB) Score a Synthy Prog Opus on ‘Inside Voices’
Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Rio Turbo: Rio Turbo (Gloss Records)
Rio Turbo knows hedonism and cheese can make for an irresistible intoxicant. The Milwaukee singer-rapper is on his third round of aural intoxicants, but many of his usually too-brief songs on this eponymous release speak to the effects of i... more
Jul 7, 2015 8:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Soul Low Indulge Garage-Pop Tendencies on ‘Sweet Pea’
With darker material on the way, Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low went for a garage-pop vibe on their latest EP. more
May 26, 2015 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee’s Gloss Records Grows From a Whim
Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The Delphines Drop a Punchy Full-Length Debut
While they’ve generated a remarkable amount of attention and acclaim over the last two years, both locally and beyond, there’s always been something conspicuously missing from The Delphines spotless discography: a more
May 28, 2014 2:07 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Informed, Thorough Analysis of ‘The Songs of Bob Dylan’
In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Perlman, Kanda Star in MSO Concerts
It’s an event when the great violin legend Itzhak Perlman comes to town. As guest of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Perlman played a sparkling but modest piece last Thursday, Mozart’s Concerto No. 5 in A Major.One can’t help but det more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Pops—A Fabulous ’50s Celebration
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops and conductor Marvin Hamlisch have compiled a program of popular hits of the 1950s, some of which they’ll perform with the retro rock group Sha-Na-Na. Expect a “Happy Days” reference or two. more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dave Brubeck
Pianist Dave Brubeck was the dean of the cool school in 1950s jazz. Issued in honor of his 90th birthday, Legacy of a Legend surveys his most important years as a recording artist, 1954 through 1970—a period when Brubeck influenced the shap... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Bad Faith Budgets
How bad was Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget?This bad:“While the county was negotiating a tentative agreement with the union [AFSCME District Council 48], it was simultaneously, and on a parallel track, developing a bu more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Cementing the Dirty Projectors
Dave Longstreth hadn’t intended for the Dirty Projectors to become a real band. He took on the name in 2002 to package what were essentially solo albums, which he recorded with a large, rotating cast of musicians. More than two dozen player... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature