RSS

Gloss Records

It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more

May 17, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM On Music

musicgatewayfattyacidsbylucianmcafee.jpg.jpe

The latest Fatty Acids LP is veritable Plinko board of beachy riffs, tangled-VHS-tape guitar tones and goopy, lava-lamp harmonies. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:08 PM Music Feature

Our New Year's resolution was to make less Parks and Recreation "Treat yo self" references, but this one makes it hard: The Milwaukee label Gloss Records is having a 50% off clearance sale on everything in its online store all month, through Feb. .. more

Jan 24, 2017 8:30 PM On Music

soul low.jpg.jpe

One of the year's great indie-rock records came late this summer from Milwaukee’s Soul Low, whose sophomore full-length Nosebleeds is packed with twisty meditations onfinding your place in the world in the face of constant judgment and chronican.. more

Sep 30, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

nono.jpg.jpe

NO/NO

And just like that, NO/NO’s recorded output has doubled. Sound and Light is the Milwaukee dream-pop band’s first full-lengthalbum after a pair of brief, wonderful EPs, and this is historically wherebands stumble. Bands that sound fresh in small .. more

May 31, 2016 6:05 PM On Music

localmusic_gloss.jpg.jpe

Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more

May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Local Music

ggoolldd.jpg.jpe

“We can do this all night,” GGOLLDD’s Margaret Butler sings over the coy house synths that open her band’s latest EP, and given the context, you can be forgiven for mistaking what she’s singing about. GGOOLLDD’s songs are never just about fucki.. more

Nov 6, 2015 12:00 PM On Music

localmusic_(orb).jpg.jpe

Picking up where the band Terrior Bute left off, the synth/drums duo (ORB) takes a proggy turn on their new album. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:52 PM Local Music

albumreview_rioturbo.jpg.jpe

Rio Turbo knows hedonism and cheese can make for an irresistible intoxicant. The Milwaukee singer-rapper is on his third round of aural intoxicants, but many of his usually too-brief songs on this eponymous release speak to the effects of i... more

Jul 7, 2015 8:44 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_soullow_photobylexallenphotography.jpg.jpe

With darker material on the way, Milwaukee indie-rockers Soul Low went for a garage-pop vibe on their latest EP. more

May 26, 2015 8:30 PM Music Feature

localmusic_gloss_courtesyofglassrecords.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Gloss Records

Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Local Music

delphines.jpg.jpe

While they’ve generated a remarkable amount of attention and acclaim over the last two years, both locally and beyond, there’s always been something conspicuously missing from The Delphines spotless discography: a more

May 28, 2014 2:07 AM Local Music

blogimage13648.jpe

In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13594.jpe

It’s an event when the great violin legend Itzhak Perlman comes to town. As guest of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Perlman played a sparkling but modest piece last Thursday, Mozart’s Concerto No. 5 in A Major.One can’t help but det more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage13452.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Pops and conductor Marvin Hamlisch have compiled a program of popular hits of the 1950s, some of which they’ll perform with the retro rock group Sha-Na-Na. Expect a “Happy Days” reference or two. more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13162.jpe

Pianist Dave Brubeck was the dean of the cool school in 1950s jazz. Issued in honor of his 90th birthday, Legacy of a Legend surveys his most important years as a recording artist, 1954 through 1970—a period when Brubeck influenced the shap... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

How bad was Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s 2010 budget?This bad:“While the county was negotiating a tentative agreement with the union [AFSCME District Council 48], it was simultaneously, and on a parallel track, developing a bu more

Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

blogimage12209.jpe

Dave Longstreth hadn’t intended for the Dirty Projectors to become a real band. He took on the name in 2002 to package what were essentially solo albums, which he recorded with a large, rotating cast of musicians. More than two dozen player... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES