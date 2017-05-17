RSS

Gloss Weekend

It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more

May 17, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

twim0518.jpg.jpe

Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more

May 16, 2017 1:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM On Music

localmusic_gloss.jpg.jpe

Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more

May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Local Music

blogimage13648.jpe

In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13594.jpe

It’s an event when the great violin legend Itzhak Perlman comes to town. As guest of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Perlman played a sparkling but modest piece last Thursday, Mozart’s Concerto No. 5 in A Major.One can’t help but det more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES