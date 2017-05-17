Gloss Weekend
NO/NO Premiere Their Glamorously Gothy "Whatever" Video
It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more
May 17, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: May 18-24, 2017
Between Gloss Weekend and the Cream City Comedy Festival, it’s going to be a banner weekend for Milwaukee music and comedy. more
May 16, 2017 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Soul Low Release a Chipper New Single, Prepare For Gloss Weekend Showcase
Apr 20, 2017 6:24 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gloss Records Spotlights Its Diverse Roster with Gloss Weekend
Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more
May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Informed, Thorough Analysis of ‘The Songs of Bob Dylan’
In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Perlman, Kanda Star in MSO Concerts
It’s an event when the great violin legend Itzhak Perlman comes to town. As guest of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Perlman played a sparkling but modest piece last Thursday, Mozart’s Concerto No. 5 in A Major.One can’t help but det more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music