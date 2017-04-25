RSS

Gluten-Free Food

slowpokes.jpg.jpe

Kathleen McGlone, owner of Slow Pokes (1229 12th Ave., Grafton) store and café, was a pioneer in providing food for people with eating restrictions when she opened in 2006. As someone who suffered from health issues in the past, she wanted ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:20 PM Eat/Drink

viadowner.jpg.jpe

The past six months have brought some significant changes at VIA Downer (2625 N. Downer Ave.). This casual Italian eatery, located in the old Coffee Trader building, has been around for about four years. In August 2013, Keia Rodriguez took ... more

Apr 16, 2014 12:48 AM Dining Preview

diningout.jpg.jpe

A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more

Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Dining Preview

dsc_0304.jpg.jpe

The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more

Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM Dining Preview

cafemana.jpg.jpe

Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items more

Jul 10, 2013 11:10 PM Dining Preview

