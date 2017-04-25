Gluten-Free Food
Slow Pokes Coconut Milk Kefir
Kathleen McGlone, owner of Slow Pokes (1229 12th Ave., Grafton) store and café, was a pioneer in providing food for people with eating restrictions when she opened in 2006. As someone who suffered from health issues in the past, she wanted ... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:20 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
New Vitality at VIA Downer
The past six months have brought some significant changes at VIA Downer (2625 N. Downer Ave.). This casual Italian eatery, located in the old Coffee Trader building, has been around for about four years. In August 2013, Keia Rodriguez took ... more
Apr 16, 2014 12:48 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Global Cuisine, Local Sources
A Walker’s Point hot spot since 2007, La Merenda Bar & International Tapas was a pathfinder when it opened, marking the Milwaukee neighborhood’s emergence as the new foodie destination. more
Dec 11, 2013 1:06 AM Lora Nigro Dining Preview
Café Perrin at the heart of the Heights
The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more
Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Café Manna: Veggie, Vegan and Raw
Café Manna (3815 N. Brookfield Road) is a bit of a drive from Milwaukee, but for the serious vegetarian, the rewards are worth it. Symbols on the menu indicate items more
Jul 10, 2013 11:10 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview