Gluten-Free Pizza

Gluten-free pizza crust is a saving grace for those with Celiac disease, a concern about GMOs in commercial farming or a desire to avoid “wheat belly.” Among the Milwaukee pizzerias offering this option are Transfer Pizzeria Café, Ian’s ... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:28 PM Dining Out

Tucked inside the Old World Wisconsin-like Stonewood Village in Brookfield, Mozzaluna is a cozy Italian restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizzas. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:12 PM Dining Out

Wisconsin’s most recent California culinary import comes in the form of a new Blaze Pizza franchise that opened in late 2013. Blaze offers a 21st-century approach to more

Apr 22, 2014 9:14 PM Dining Preview

The past six months have brought some significant changes at VIA Downer (2625 N. Downer Ave.). This casual Italian eatery, located in the old Coffee Trader building, has been around for about four years. In August 2013, Keia Rodriguez took ... more

Apr 16, 2014 12:48 AM Dining Preview

