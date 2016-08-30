Gluten-Free Pizza
Gluten-Free Crust: How It’s Made and Where to Find It
Gluten-free pizza crust is a saving grace for those with Celiac disease, a concern about GMOs in commercial farming or a desire to avoid “wheat belly.” Among the Milwaukee pizzerias offering this option are Transfer Pizzeria Café, Ian’s ... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:28 PM Selena Milewski Dining Out
Great Pizza at Mozzaluna
Tucked inside the Old World Wisconsin-like Stonewood Village in Brookfield, Mozzaluna is a cozy Italian restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizzas. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:12 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Make Your Own Pizza
Wisconsin’s most recent California culinary import comes in the form of a new Blaze Pizza franchise that opened in late 2013. Blaze offers a 21st-century approach to more
Apr 22, 2014 9:14 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
New Vitality at VIA Downer
The past six months have brought some significant changes at VIA Downer (2625 N. Downer Ave.). This casual Italian eatery, located in the old Coffee Trader building, has been around for about four years. In August 2013, Keia Rodriguez took ... more
Apr 16, 2014 12:48 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview