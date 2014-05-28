Gluten-Free
From Culinary Twists to Twisted Bistro
Jason Joyner and Amber Atlee, owners of the Culinary Twists food cart, celebrated the grand opening of the Twisted Bistro in March. The Culinary Twists cart, seen at farmers’ markets all around town last year, was known more
May 28, 2014 2:24 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Soup's On at Simmer Truck
It's only been a few years since Milwaukee discovered the joys of food truck dining. Downtown, at festivals and farmer's markets, the variety of mobile food options continues to expand. Demand for these popular vendors is more
May 6, 2013 5:08 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Il Mito Goes East
Michael Feker opened his first Il Mito in Walker’s Point 16 years ago. It enjoyed modest success with a cuisine described as California-Mediterranean. His next location, open in Wauwatosa since 2007, proved more
Mar 19, 2013 11:17 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sven's Café Opens Downtown Location
The original Sven's Café, located in Bay View, continues to draw crowds. The place roasts its own coffee; organic and fair trade coffees are a specialty. Sven's has opened a second location in Milwaukee's Downtown (624 N. Water St.), more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Transfer Pizzeria Brings New Flavors to Milwaukee
Good pizza can easily be found in Milwaukee, a city that once had tight, thriving Italian neighborhoods in the Third Ward and Bay View. And while pizza ovens popped up all over town in the years following World War II, it took a more recent... more
Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Slamming With the Optimist
The Optimist Theatre will be hosting a sonnet . . . slam . . . to benefit Shakespeare In the Park on Monday May 7th at Transfer Pizzeria Café. The Sound And Fury Sonnet Slam starts at 8pm and run until . . . whenever.Tickets for the show are .. more
Mar 23, 2012 8:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Klement's Gluten-Free Overhaul
Klement's Sausage Co. has given its pre-cooked sausage line a health-conscious makeover. The sausages are now free of gluten and monosodium glutamate (MSG), and most have no added nitrites or nitrates... more
Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview 1 Comments
Brew City’s Second Generation
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments
Lowercase centro cafe Ups the Standards in Riverwest
Thecafe’s discreet entry features only a small sign on the front door. Butword is definitely out about centro cafe, so weekends and even weekdayevenings can be very busy—and for good reaso,Dining Out more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Connection between gluten and casein and autism
Just wanted to share a clear, concise article I found on the Biological Treatments for Autism Support Group. Connection between gluten-free, casein-free diets (gfcf) and autism. Briefly, gluten is a protein, and so is casein. Glut.. more
Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Fox & Hounds 1298 Friess Lake Road, Hubertus (262) 628-1111 I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008