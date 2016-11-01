RSS

Go Pass

boardbudget_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Daily Dose

mcts.jpg.jpe

“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more

Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

It came as no shock to observers of Gov.-elect Scott Walker that he came out swinging against state employees shortly after his election. After all, Walker has treated Milwaukee County employees like public nuisances who don’t deserve to be... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES