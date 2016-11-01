Go Pass
Wheel Tax and Go Pass—and Misinformation—Dominated County Board’s Budget Listening Session
Monday’sHalloween night public hearing on Milwaukee County’s 2017 budget was full ofspooky myths and misinformation, especially regarding the $60 vehicleregistration fee (AKA the wheel tax) as well as the Go Pass for the county’sseniors and di.. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Will the Go Pass Survive?
“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Can They Really Do That?
It came as no shock to observers of Gov.-elect Scott Walker that he came out swinging against state employees shortly after his election. After all, Walker has treated Milwaukee County employees like public nuisances who don’t deserve to be... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments