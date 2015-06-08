Goals
Professional Soccer to Return to Miller Park
Newcastle United of the English Premier League and Atlas Football Club of the Mexican Liga MX will participate in a friendly match at Miller Park right here in Milwaukee on Tuesday July, 14th.This is the second time a professional soccer match has.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:16 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Amazing goal by Admirals' Linus Klasen
Check out this jaw-dropping goal by Admiral Linus Klasen at the AHL Skills Competition this past weekend. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0sbqj_N2P0&NR=1 Sorry, the embedding doesn't seem to be working more
Jan 31, 2011 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Chili Lili’s Brings Milwaukee All Things Chili
Gastropubs, in the form of Hinterland and The Dubliner, have already made their mark in Milwaukee. Now a new movement is afoot with the opening of a “Chili Bar.” The place, aptly named Chili Lili’s, opened in the Third Ward shortly befor more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
The Return of International Pop Overthrow
Talent, as just about every band can attest, isn't the only thing that secures bookings. In many cases, talent is far less likely to rope a gig for a band than outside factors like predicted draw, promoter ties, venue biases, promotional bu... more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music