RSS

Goals

miller park.jpg.jpe

Bryce Edwards, Flickr CC

Newcastle United of the English Premier League and Atlas Football Club of the Mexican Liga MX will participate in a friendly match at Miller Park right here in Milwaukee on Tuesday July, 14th.This is the second time a professional soccer match has.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:16 PM Around MKE

Check out this jaw-dropping goal by Admiral Linus Klasen at the AHL Skills Competition this past weekend.   http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0sbqj_N2P0&NR=1 Sorry, the embedding doesn't seem to be working more

Jan 31, 2011 1:50 PM More Sports

blogimage11706.jpe

Gastropubs, in the form of Hinterland and The Dubliner, have already made their mark in Milwaukee. Now a new movement is afoot with the opening of a “Chili Bar.” The place, aptly named Chili Lili’s, opened in the Third Ward shortly befor more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Talent, as just about every band can attest, isn't the only thing that secures bookings. In many cases, talent is far less likely to rope a gig for a band than outside factors like predicted draw, promoter ties, venue biases, promotional bu... more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music

SOCIAL UPDATES