As Goes Janesville

Here in southeastern Wisconsin, it's sometimes difficult to grasp the enormity of the changes the proposed iron mine in northern Wisconsin will create. On Saturday, a great documentary called Fault Lines will explore the impact of the $1.5 billion.. more

Jun 13, 2014 3:22 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Off the Cuff

This year's “Nohl Fellowships Exhibition” has the feeling of capturing particular facets of contemporary culture. The six artists and the collective (American Fantasy Classics) featured in the exhibit draw from undercurrents... more

Oct 9, 2012 2:56 PM Visual Arts

Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan lit up the Republican National Convention (RNC) when he blamed President Barack Obama for failing to save the General Motors (GM) plant in Janesville, Wis., Ryan’s hometown... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:36 PM News Features

“Any chance we'll get to be a completely red state?” billionaire businesswoman Diane Hendricks asked Gov. Scott Walker in January 2011, shortly after he took office. “Oh yeah,” Walker said, like it was no big deal... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

Boulevard Theatre closes its 24th season with the Midwest premiere of Patricia Durante and Betsy Tuxill’s warm family comedy It’s Your Mother , a play about the distinct (and sometimes tested) bond between mothers and daughters. more

Apr 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

